Race Report: Superenduro 2019 - Round 2 Punta Ala

This weekend Punta Ala Camp and Resort hosted the second round of the 2019 Superenduro (Italian Enduro Series). Situated in Tuscany, and quite literally a stone’s throw away from the sea. Tuscany is one of Italy’s most picturesque regions, treating us to long sandy beaches, beautiful rolling hills and of course its cuisine. But the bike riding is really what has brought the Superenduro here, with a range of fast, flowy trails to eye-watering, rocky, technical trails, that’s why Punta Ala played host to the inaugural EWS back in 2013.
This weekend’s race was made up of five stages on a 41km loop, with 1460m of climbing which is almost all off-road except for the final liaison back to the resort. With the weather relatively unpredictable this weekend, with heavy rain in the morning it would brighten up towards the end of each day. Racers had to be prepared for all conditions.
The race itself was won by Nicola Casadei, who was second on the first two stages and won the rest. He held a solid 15 second lead over second placed Marcello Percenti. In the women's Laura Rossin dominated, taking the win by nearly a minute ahead of Irene Savelli.
Everything drenched, from the start time sheets to the dirt which had turned into a muddy soup.
The local organiser Thomas Daddi has recently returned from the Cape Epic, inspired by the music and atmosphere he organised the Bandão Percussion Orchestra to play as riders made their way to the final stage of the day.
Not everyone managed to make it through unscathed, wet and muddy tyres on the rock didn't offer much in the way of grip.
The aftermath, everything got a good coating of mud.
Women
1st: Laura Rossin
2nd: Irene Savelli
3rd: Jessica Bormolini
Men
1st: Nicola Casadei
2nd: Marcello Persenti
3rd: Matteo Berta
