Superenduro Cancels 2021 Race Series

In this climate, Superenduro’s board has concluded that the unavoidable interruption to the Series will carry on during the 2021 season. All energies and resources will be instead focussed on the four rounds of the Enduro World Series that will take place in Italy: Val di Fassa, La Thuile, Pietra Ligure and Finale Ligure.



This decision has matured in the light of the experience made during the 2020 season while co-organizing the two Liguria’s rounds of EWS: very successful events, something to be proud of, that have also made clear at first hand the amount of work involved and the resources needed to achieve such a result. Superenduro has always aimed at organizing top-notch races, but these standards – add on top all elements related to anti-COVID safety – could not be guaranteed.



Until the very last moment, valid solutions were sought to allow the organization of events that would live up to expectations, but a fair balance between efforts, resources and guarantee of success could not be struck. What has certainly not failed in this year of pandemic is the riders’ desire to compete and put some power down. With no less than 4 rounds of the EWS Series taking place in Italy, there will certainly be an opportunity to put themselves to the test. — Superenduro