Superenduro Round One - Gualdo Tadino: Race Day

May 22, 2017
by Ben Winder  

SUPERENDURO ROUND ONE
GUALDO TADINO RACE DAY
Photography & words: Ben Winder

Race day started out pretty grey, cold and windy. Riders were looking nervous, wondering what to expect, worrying about tyre choice and how many layers to take. Riders start off from the town and pedal off into the clouds, they’re kept motivated by Enrico Guala’s voice echoing across the region.

The weather improved throughout the day, and by the afternoon the sun had come out which encouraged the fans to get out on the side of the hill. This meant the trail conditions were changing constantly, from soaking wet first thing in the morning, to patches of dust in the afternoon. This played havoc with tyre choices, riders are allowed to change their tyres at the time check in the middle of the day. Most people stuck with this same tyres all day, some went for dry tyres and struggled in the morning, and others went the other way, with mud spikes.

The changing conditions made for an extremely exciting race, crashes, mechanicals and wild riding. The race was won by Matteo Raimondi and Alia Marcellini in the women's. The saw a lot of jumping around in the positions, it was the mistakes, crashes and mechanicals that decided the race.

Tyre choice The Lupato brothers opted to run dry tyres all day which was costly in the morning but then in the afternoon they came into their own and Denny even won the final stage. Marco Millivinti on the other hand he ran mud tyres which were great in the morning but for the afternoon they were awful.
Tyre choice, The Lupato brothers opted to run dry tyres all day which was costly in the morning but then in the afternoon they came into their own and Denny even won the final stage. Marco Millivinti on the other hand, he ran mud tyres which were great in the morning, but for the afternoon they were awful.

Enrico Guala spends Sunday on the microphone keeping everyone motivated and informed.

A freezing blustery start to stage 1.

Due to the cancelled stage PS3 now became the first stage of the day and was also raced twice.
Due to the cancelled stage, PS3 now became the first stage of the day and was also raced twice.

The E-bikes were the first category off in the morning.

It didn't take long for the mud to become unearthed.

Italians don't try to hide it, in general, they don't like riding in the wet. The section became super slippery and dangerous, which caught quite a few riders out.

Superenduro Round One 2017 Gualdo Tadino

Superenduro Round One 2017 Gualdo Tadino

It didn't take long for the track to start to dry out, especially the sections in the open.

Lorenzo Suding looked to be on top form in the morning, he was leading after the first two stages but in the end, a mechanical issue meant he had to drop out.

After the first two stages everyone heads back into town to see how they're doing in the timing, work on their bikes and get some lunch.

Catching up and sharing tales of the day so far was also a top priority.
Alia took the opportunity to stretch out.

The Lupato brothers rode with the wrong tyres on in the morning but remained in high spirits.

Back to the racing, Stage 3 was the longest stage of the race and this is where Lorenzo lost his lead.

Fiorile Allocca.

Superenduro Round One 2017 Gualdo Tadino

Vittorio Gambirasio was fast and consistent all day today, but was just pipped by Matteo Raimondi.

A big crowd came out for the Italian version of Heckler's Rock.

Today's winner Matteo Raimondi consistent, smooth and calculated.

Alia stormed the race, and took the win by nearly three minutes.

The final stage was a race through town, loads of locals came out to see the spectacle.

The race through the town is only short, but it's 100 percent effort all the way.

Superenduro Round One 2017 Gualdo Tadino

Lorenzo explaining to Enrico where his day went wrong.

Nicola Casadei
Vittorio Gambirasio

Vittorio Gambirasio
Denny Lupato

Alia and Matteo were stoked to take the win here.

A massive cheers from the organisation team.

Spotted.

