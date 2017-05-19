Superenduro Round 1, 2017 – Gualdo Tadino

A super picturesque town in the heart of Italy.
A Word with Manuel Ducci As Race Director, he’s in charge of choosing the tracks and taping them. Manuel is still racing outside of the Superenduro, so he’s in tune to what riders want to see in trails and what will make exciting racing. This is a new role for Manuel this year.
You came here two weeks ago to decide on the tracks that would be raced, how do you decide? What influences your decision?
Yes, I came here two weeks ago to decide. I’m still a rider and a racer so I try to think about what I would like to find in a race, not just for me, but what I would find exciting for all the racers. So trying to follow these guidelines I will find the best trails for the event.
Are there any limits on the tracks you tape? How many you stages you race?
There are some standards we must abide by, the altitude/elevation effects the amount of stages we can race. The levitation is the main thing. You can have many stages with low elevation or sometimes the opposite. We have to stay between 1,600 and 2,000 meters of elevation. In this range, we can make a race between 35 and 50 kilometers. We always try to get the most and best stages as possible, but we must stick to these guidelines.
What can we expect from the stages here?
The stages here are pretty, they look easy… but they are not. To ride at the right pace, you have to push really hard riding on the limit, it’s easy to make mistakes, come off the track and lose time. In general, the riding is good, the trails are really flowy, every stage is different, you can find different kind of dirt, ground and the difficulty level changes stage by stage, I think it’s going to be a very interesting race. It’s also a great place to start the Superenduro series this year.
Also. I know it's not "cool" to cover your elbows but if had a penny for every time I saw a bloody one. Wear some pads FFS people!
