Superenduro Round 1: Gualdo Tadino - Saturday Practice







It's day two here in Gualdo Tadino for the first round of the Superenduro (Italian Enduro Series); the weather was really playing with us today, and has caused a few changes for tomorrow. The day started off dry, and brightened up, but this was short lived. As we entered the afternoon the heavens opened for in a big way, which left the tracks soaking and meant the end of practice for most people. It dried up briefly, and a few riders managed to get a few runs in. But once again that was short lived and the heavens opened again.



This has caused some issues on stage one; it’s a fresh track and the dirt turned thick and peanut buttery. Because this would make racing the stage impossible, the organizers all sat down to find a solution. Stage one has had to be cancelled completely, but to make up for the loss of this track stage three will be raced twice tomorrow.



The question that will be weighing everyone down tonight will be regarding tires. With not many riders heading up for practice after the rain, the riders won’t know exactly what to expect. And with more rain forecast for the morning we could see quite a few full mud spikes. I spoke with a few riders and the Shorty came out as the favourite. This really leaves the everything wide open, it could be anyone's race, it sure will make tomorrows race super exciting and interesting.





Looking out from the pits area into the mountains.





Free emergency bike repair lessons were on offer today, the aim of these lessons are to teach people enough so they're able to make it home after an incident, generally basic tips, but things that will help you roll home. A quick tip from Lorenzo Suding, know your most important Allen key size and tape it to your bars.





An ambulance team were based in the town today, on call for any problems. Fortunately they were able to spend most of the day keeping themselves alert... drinking coffee.





The Lupato brothers getting ready to set off from the top of Stage 1.





Stage 1 started with a traverse, and then dropped into a ridge line. As you can see the clouds were looking pretty moody over head, yet a few breaks in the cloud allowed patches of sunlight to push through.





The loss of this ridge line has caused loss of heartache this evening for the organizers, grassy and littered with rocks. It would be super dangerous bad weather conditions.





Riders then dropped into an abyss of dark troublesome clouds.













The top of stage three, which will now be raced first tomorrow due to the changes and also will be race twice.





This is one of the sections on stage one that has turned into a gloopy mess, which would have really dampened the mood of the race.





Even though it's practice, some guys treat this like race day though.





In the afternoon it poured, and poured for a few hours.









Sandals, beer and sandwiches. It's one way to keep your shoes dry and your spirits high.





After the rain a few riders braved the trails...





Riders sign on ensued this afternoon during the storm Riders sign on ensued this afternoon during the storm



Marco Millivinti, last year's series winner. Marco Millivinti, last year's series winner.



Bike prep for race day is in full swing. Mechanics hiding under the shelter from the constant rain showers








