Suplest Announces 2022 Trail Shoes

For more than 10 years, we been developing on the cutting edge of the cycling shoe design and technique. We are wearing our Bernese bear with pride and are happy to present the new 2022 Trail collection. Passionate design, smart technique and ultimate comfort come together - the key essences of the progressive Trail series.Trail Pro with the 2/Lock closure. And the SUPtraction® outsole.
After three years, we are launching a new Trail shoe line-up. We have been testing and riding the prototypes in the rough terrain of the Bernese Oberland, the perfect playground for our Trail shoes, until we found the right mix for almost any type of riding. The range comes in 3 different versions depending on the riding style: Pro, Performance and Sport.
Besides redesigning, we invested a lot of time in research to obtain the best possible material. We are pleased to be the first cycling shoe brand using the high-tech material from SuperFabric® and Recco® - Rescue Reflectors in our shoes.TECH SPECS TRAIL PRO
TECH SPECS TRAIL PERFORMANCE
Details:
• Size Range: 37 - 47
• Color: black
• Closure: BOA L6 Fit System with Laces
• Upper: SUPERFABRIC® with PU & RECCO®
• Insole: SOLESTAR Light
• Outsole: SUPtraction® Rubber
• Specific Features: MUD Shield & 2/Lock
• Retail Price: 229 USD / 199 Euro
Details:
• Size Range: 37 - 47
• Color: black & black/blue
• Closure: BOA L6 Fit System
• Upper: SUPERFABRIC® with PU & RECCO®
• Insole: SOLESTAR Light
• Outsole: SUPtraction® Rubber
• Specific Features: Ergo Tongue and asymmetrical Eyestay
• Retail Price: 199 USD / 169 Euro
The Trail shoes cover a wide scope of cycling. It masters everything efficiently - whether uphill or downhill, on foot or on the bike. It doesn't matter whether you are riding with pure muscle power or an e-bike. Comfort is essential to this model - but without ever giving up performance. It is the perfect shoe for easy up to demanding tours.
