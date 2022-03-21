Suplest Announces 2022 Trail Shoes

Our Trail shoes have been tested and approved on the trails in the Swiss Alps.

PRESS RELEASE: suplest shoes

TRAIL PRO

Trail Pro with the 2/Lock closure. And the SUPtraction® outsole.

TECH SPECS TRAIL PRO

Details:



• Size Range: 37 - 47

• Color: black

• Closure: BOA L6 Fit System with Laces

• Upper: SUPERFABRIC® with PU & RECCO®

• Insole: SOLESTAR Light

• Outsole: SUPtraction® Rubber

• Specific Features: MUD Shield & 2/Lock

• Retail Price: 229 USD / 199 Euro







TECH SPECS TRAIL PERFORMANCE

Details:



• Size Range: 37 - 47

• Color: black & black/blue

• Closure: BOA L6 Fit System

• Upper: SUPERFABRIC® with PU & RECCO®

• Insole: SOLESTAR Light

• Outsole: SUPtraction® Rubber

• Specific Features: Ergo Tongue and asymmetrical Eyestay

• Retail Price: 199 USD / 169 Euro







Ridding the trails in the Bernese Oberland.

MENTIONS: