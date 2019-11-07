Suplest Announces First Flat Pedal Shoe

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wears the brand's cross-country clipless shoes, but they haven't had a flat pedal offering before now. PRESS RELEASE: Suplest
We are launching our first technical flat pedal shoe. From December 20, 2019 it will be available at select retailers and online at suplest.chOFFROAD PRO – FLAT PEDAL
Performance meets style. The new Flat Pedal Pro is the first Flat Pedal shoe in our suplest family. It combines the performance of the Racing models with the comfort of the Offroad shoes. All suplest features are integrated in the Flat Pedal Pro. The upper material is a resistant, thin fabric for rough terrain. Thanks to the ANATOMICWRAP tongue construction, the shoe fits smoothly around the foot and the Boa® L6 closure allows a perfect adjustment. Inside is the technical SOLESTAR cycling insole. A robust toe cap and the crank protector provide optimal protection for the rider. The gripping "BEAR PAW 5" sole made of SUPtraction rubber compound provides first-class grip on the pedal and in the terrain. The variable Dot-profile was developed for the best possible balance between traction and durability of Flat Pedals – when walking in the terrain and without ever giving up grip on the pedal.Details:
• Boa® L6 closure system for a quick, precise adjustment
• Sizes: 36 - 47
• Colours: black-fir green / black-red plum
• Upper: Resistant Fabric with Non-Saw and Heel Pad
• Closure: Boa® L6
• Insole: SOLESTAR Insole
• Outsole: BEAR PAW 5 – Flat Pedal outsole Rubber from SUPtraction
• Retail Price: 169 Euro / 199 CHF
• Learn more at suplest.ch
.
13 Comments
Post a Comment