Suplest Announces First Flat Pedal Shoe

Nov 7, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wears the brand's cross-country clipless shoes, but they haven't had a flat pedal offering before now.


PRESS RELEASE: Suplest

We are launching our first technical flat pedal shoe. From December 20, 2019 it will be available at select retailers and online at suplest.ch


OFFROAD PRO – FLAT PEDAL

Performance meets style. The new Flat Pedal Pro is the first Flat Pedal shoe in our suplest family. It combines the performance of the Racing models with the comfort of the Offroad shoes. All suplest features are integrated in the Flat Pedal Pro. The upper material is a resistant, thin fabric for rough terrain. Thanks to the ANATOMICWRAP tongue construction, the shoe fits smoothly around the foot and the Boa® L6 closure allows a perfect adjustment. Inside is the technical SOLESTAR cycling insole. A robust toe cap and the crank protector provide optimal protection for the rider. The gripping "BEAR PAW 5" sole made of SUPtraction rubber compound provides first-class grip on the pedal and in the terrain. The variable Dot-profile was developed for the best possible balance between traction and durability of Flat Pedals – when walking in the terrain and without ever giving up grip on the pedal.


Details:

• Boa® L6 closure system for a quick, precise adjustment
• Sizes: 36 - 47
• Colours: black-fir green / black-red plum
• Upper: Resistant Fabric with Non-Saw and Heel Pad
• Closure: Boa® L6
• Insole: SOLESTAR Insole
• Outsole: BEAR PAW 5 – Flat Pedal outsole Rubber from SUPtraction
• Retail Price: 169 Euro / 199 CHF
• Learn more at suplest.ch.







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shoes Suplest


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
105990 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
62237 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
59642 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
44906 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44531 views
10 of the Best Handlebar Mounted Bike Lights Ridden & Rated
42576 views
Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’
41900 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
41317 views

13 Comments

  • 6 0
 I think the nurses at the senior care facility will find these very attractive!
  • 1 0
 Jokes on you. I wear Five Ten Freeriders as my nursing shoes and used District Flats before that. They're "fluid" resistant
  • 5 1
 Looks good to me. Inner ankle protection plus BOA system and modern upper construction. Finally a flat pedal shoe that doesn't look like something I would have worn to high school in the 90's.
  • 1 1
 The BOA system is a good add. We can do better than laces with a flat shoe.
  • 3 0
 U.G.L.Y. these shoes don't have no alibi.
  • 3 0
 The BOA thingy seems very exposed. I don't like that.
  • 1 0
 That was my first thought, it seems way too easy to snag.
  • 2 0
 Marketing with a bmc e-bike. Bold move for a pinkbike press release.
  • 1 0
 Subliminal messaging!
  • 1 0
 Flat Pedal Peo- a Suplest x Crocs collab.
  • 2 0
 Hmmmm
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 Who?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016324
Mobile Version of Website