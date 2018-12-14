INDUSTRY INSIDER

Supreme & Santa Cruz Collaborate on Limited Edition Chameleon Hardtail

Dec 14, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Supreme.Santa Cruz Chameleon
As advertised in Supreme's Fall/Winter roll-out.

If there is a Supreme store nearby, your favorite color is fire engine red, and the only mountain bike in the world that can satisfy your finicky tastes is Santa Cruz's Chameleon hardtail - you're in luck! The New York-based streetwear brand, which has gained a cult following since it was established in 1994, has had a series collaborations with the likes of Gucci, Dior, North Face, and Fender. The most recent collaboration with Santa Cruz Bikes offers a signature version of SC's aluminum hardtail, painted bright red and emblazoned with Supreme's white, block-lettered logo.

Santa Cruz's standard D+ Chameleon build is damn close to the Supreme collab's, with a SRAM NX 12-speed transmission, Race Face cranks, Maxxis Rekon 27.5" Plus tires, and a cockpit that is outfitted with WTB and Race Face items. If you don't mind orange or blue, you can pick one up at your Santa Cruz dealer for about 1800 bucks.

Or, you can trot over to Supreme and pick up a red one for $2,698 - provided some other urban hardtail junkie didn't beat to the draw. Reportedly, Supreme New York only made enough to outfit each of their stores with five of these red and white beauties. And that's less than 200 worldwide.

eBay Supreme collectors, who horde and resell just about everything that "Sharper Image of the Hood" releases, already have Supreme Chameleons on the block, starting around $8,000 USD.
Chameleon D
The red-branded Supreme's doppelganger is Santa Cruz's entry priced $1,800 Chameleon D+


  • + 13
 I don't understand Supreme.
  • + 7
 True,Same. But i think it's because we are older than 16. lol
  • + 2
 Neither do I. Apparently that means we're old?
This article will get a lot of hate regarding the people that will buy this, but if someone is willing to buy this overpriced bike, then more power to Supreme
  • + 1
 @dh-bomber: or rather younger than 30 and not stuck in the past, still living in your moms apartment in NY...
  • + 2
 I've never heard of Supreme.
  • + 1
 “You don’t understand hype if it hit you in the face.” - a f*ckboy
  • + 1
 This explains it pretty well:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKl_Y3EA7Sc
  • + 1
 @dh-bomber: I am 15 and I don't do either. Maybe because I spend my money on bike tho
  • + 11
 There should be a Mike Tyson "Thupreme" version as well...with a tribal tattoo paint theme
  • + 4
 Cool! Santa Cruz is now in bed with a comapany partially owned by the Carlyle Group. ( Major investors in all things war related and Saudi oil) Way to think that one through SC
  • + 7
 Imagine the satisfaction of dragging a key right across that down tube..
  • + 6
 This is fu*kn embarrassing!
  • + 4
 It's not April 1st Pinkbike!
  • + 4
 I hate the word collab. Just say collaboration.
  • + 2
 Makes me think of:

All right stop,
Collaborate and listen,
Ice is back with my brand new invention,
Something grabs a hold of me tightly,
Then I flow like a harpoon daily and nightly,


TBF, it's better than when brands call it a CoLab. That I just don't get.
  • + 1
 @NoahColorado: It was harpoon?

Gawd that song sucked. Without that Bowie beat it would have never been heard.
  • + 2
 Sorry with mountain bike resale trends, this will not meet Supreme's hype goals.
  • + 1
 A "Race Face Aeffect 30t crankset with SRAM Level brakes" sounds really difficult to pedal. But maybe not. #crankbrakes
  • + 1
 Why does it annoy me when people use E-bay instead of eBay :-/
  • + 1
 Supreme marketing strategy.
  • + 1
 Collaboration with Gucci . Say no more!
  • + 2
 I don’t like this...
  • + 1
 This is hilarious!
  • + 1
 Kill it with fire!

