Supreme & Santa Cruz Collaborate on Limited Edition Chameleon Hardtail

If there is a Supreme store nearby, your favorite color is fire engine red, and the only mountain bike in the world that can satisfy your finicky tastes is Santa Cruz's Chameleon
hardtail - you're in luck! The New York-based streetwear brand, which has gained a cult following since it was established in 1994, has had a series collaborations with the likes of Gucci, Dior, North Face, and Fender. The most recent collaboration with Santa Cruz Bikes offers a signature version of SC's aluminum hardtail, painted bright red and emblazoned with Supreme's white, block-lettered logo.
Santa Cruz's standard D+ Chameleon build is damn close to the Supreme collab's, with a SRAM NX 12-speed transmission, Race Face cranks, Maxxis Rekon 27.5" Plus tires, and a cockpit that is outfitted with WTB and Race Face items. If you don't mind orange or blue, you can pick one up at your Santa Cruz dealer for about 1800 bucks.
Or, you can trot over to Supreme
and pick up a red one for $2,698 - provided some other urban hardtail junkie didn't beat to the draw. Reportedly, Supreme New York only made enough to outfit each of their stores with five of these red and white beauties. And that's less than 200 worldwide.
eBay Supreme collectors, who horde and resell just about everything that "Sharper Image of the Hood" releases, already have Supreme Chameleons on the block, starting around $8,000 USD.
24 Comments
This article will get a lot of hate regarding the people that will buy this, but if someone is willing to buy this overpriced bike, then more power to Supreme
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKl_Y3EA7Sc
All right stop,
Collaborate and listen,
Ice is back with my brand new invention,
Something grabs a hold of me tightly,
Then I flow like a harpoon daily and nightly,
TBF, it's better than when brands call it a CoLab. That I just don't get.
Gawd that song sucked. Without that Bowie beat it would have never been heard.
Post a Comment