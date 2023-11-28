Supurb Launches Bo24+ Kids MTB

PRESS RELEASE: SUPURB Bikes

SUPURB Bo24+:



• fully equipped trail hardtail for kids

• geometry adapted to kids' riding behavior

• kids-focused spec

• available now for € 1,099

• available in fox red, bee yellow, gecko green and badger blue

• from 135 cm height / 62 cm inseam





Bo24+ is available in a single spec and size, but four colors.

The science of dropper posts is quite simple, yet effective.

Revised Pricing:

About SUPURB Bikes:

Behind the camera on the left, in front of the camera on the right – bc's Head of Photography Michael is symbolic for why the SUPURB brand was created in the first place.

It is truly beneficial to have a BMX background when developing bicycles with small wheel diameters. Pictured is a young version of bc's Director of PM.