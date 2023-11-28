Supurb Launches Bo24+ Kids MTB

PRESS RELEASE: SUPURB Bikes
SUPURB Bikes is launching the new SUPURB Bo24+, our performance-oriented trail hardtail for future singletrail rippers. After the launch of the new SUPURB product line in April, we are now adding the dropper-post-equipped Bo24+ to the lineup.
SUPURB Bo24+:
• fully equipped trail hardtail for kids
• geometry adapted to kids' riding behavior
• kids-focused spec
• available now for € 1,099
• available in fox red, bee yellow, gecko green and badger blue
• from 135 cm height / 62 cm inseam
SUPURB Bo24+ is a purpose-driven mountain bike – no kickstand mounts, no fender mounts, a spec fit for singletrack and a geometry tailored for kids. Geometry-wise, SUPURB Bikes are designed with a strong focus on weight distribution. With their rather intuitive approach to riding, we observed that kids don’t proactively shift their weight when on a bike. A balanced geometry with a long chainstay and the correspondingly greater load on the front wheel will help on singletrack and when tackling corners. Downhill performance is supported by a 68° head angle, VeeTire 2.35” tires, the air-sprung Manitou Junit Comp fork and strong Tektro brakes with brake lever adjustment.Bo24+ is available in a single spec and size, but four colors.
Making it easier for kids to earn their turns, the upright seated position helps balancing the – relative to overall body weight and proportions - heavier head and helmet and doesn’t overly stress the neck. SRAM's 1 x 12 speed drivetrain and a short 150 mm crank help with climbing.
The icing on the cake is the addition of 60 mm of remote-adjustable saddle height, turning the Bo24 into the Bo24+. Intensive internal testing has shown that the sweet spot for most fun and number of dropper posts on a bike is one, so we got that perfect.
Available now for 1.099 € the Bo24+ was created for riders with approximately 135 cm height and 62 cm inseam. Revised Pricing:
With the product launch of Bo24+ comes an update in pricing. The smaller Bo16, Bo20 and the non-dropper-version Bo24 will now retail for:
• Bo16: € 649 (previously € 699)
• Bo20: € 799 (previously € 999)
• Bo24: € 899 (previously € 1199)About SUPURB Bikes:
The company was founded in 2012 by German industry veterans Jürgen Schlender and Sebastian Tegtmeier. Sebastian’s first-born was about to reach the body size to start cycling when Sebastian was searching for a bike that would meet his demands. Back then, the kids' bike market was not large and not offering, what he was looking for. After first sketches and ideas, prototypes were welded and the brainchild turned into an actual brand.Behind the camera on the left, in front of the camera on the right – bc's Head of Photography Michael is symbolic for why the SUPURB brand was created in the first place.
Within the next few years, the portfolio grew and reached high popularity, due to the SUPURB design principles: low weight, good geometry and smart features. In 2018 the brand was acquired by German online retailer bike-components.de, after the project capacities were conflicting with the founders' day jobs.
The legacy continues in the new range of products, with numerous parents and eager test riders at bc. Also, Director of Productmanagement Christoph S. has a strong BMX background and knows his way around small-tire bicycles.
It is truly beneficial to have a BMX background when developing bicycles with small wheel diameters. Pictured is a young version of bc's Director of PM.
.