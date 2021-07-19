Surly Launches Drop Bars Designed for Mountain Bikes

Jul 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Surly has announced its latest product will be drop bars specifically designed for mountain bikes.

The Corner Bar is for anyone interested in trying out drop bars on their MTB; the thinking behind it was removing any difficulties in swapping from your standard setup to drops. Surly achieved this using a 22.2mm diameter on the bars, allowing current MTB brake levers and shifters to transfer over. The design allows you to run a full bar tape or fit MTB grips onto the drops for extra padding.

At the moment, Corner Bars will be offered in three widths, 460, 500 and 540mm. All sizes feature a 41.4° flare with the width at the bar ends between 630-710mm wide. The bars also only come in a 25.4mm clamp, which is great if you want to fit them to a retro bike, otherwise, there is an adapter for larger stems.

bigquotesUsed to be if you wanted to throw drop bars on your off-road rig, you had to fork over your allowance for a new drivetrain and brake levers. We made the Corner Bar so you could conduct all your dirt-drop experiments with your current brake and drivetrain setup. I mean, why spring for the whole buffet when all you want is a salty snack at the bar? Surly
The Corner Bar is set to be available from September and will cost $100. You can find out more here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Surly


14 Comments

  • 4 1
 I feel with this drop bar, 90s era mountain biking has come full circle. I can get these, throw them on my suffering Gary Fisher 26" hard tail from the late 90s and jump on the gravel hype train.
  • 2 0
 Its the opposite to this. Stick them on a light 29er hardtail and some lighter narrowe tyres and youve made effectively a 'gravel' bike that you can convert back to a regular xc mtb for quite small outlay. The only hype with gravel is the marketing. The bikes make a lot of sense. Its only people who havent ridden them hate on them. Not everyone hits a bike park for off road riding all the time - horses for courses
  • 4 0
 What the point of drop bar on mtb?
  • 3 0
 28.99% more Aero
  • 1 0
 speed tuck.
  • 1 0
 This is getting a little ridiculous. Take narrow curly road bars, bend the drops out. Great, now bend them out a little more. A little more. Widen them. Bend them out a little more. And now we have "almost flat bars".
  • 4 3
 Available from September for $100, is that also going to be the same for Pinkbike then ?
  • 2 0
 All they need now is John Tomac to promote them.
  • 1 0
 We've hit peak hipster gravel.
  • 2 2
 Eeeuuch, cast it into the fire!
  • 2 1
 stop it.
  • 1 0
 Surly not…
  • 1 0
 They need to get a grip and just drop it.
  • 1 0
 Why exactly?

