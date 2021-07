Surly Launches Drop Bars Designed for Mountain Bikes

Used to be if you wanted to throw drop bars on your off-road rig, you had to fork over your allowance for a new drivetrain and brake levers. We made the Corner Bar so you could conduct all your dirt-drop experiments with your current brake and drivetrain setup. I mean, why spring for the whole buffet when all you want is a salty snack at the bar? — Surly

Surly has announced its latest product will be drop bars specifically designed for mountain bikes.The Corner Bar is for anyone interested in trying out drop bars on their MTB; the thinking behind it was removing any difficulties in swapping from your standard setup to drops. Surly achieved this using a 22.2mm diameter on the bars, allowing current MTB brake levers and shifters to transfer over. The design allows you to run a full bar tape or fit MTB grips onto the drops for extra padding.At the moment, Corner Bars will be offered in three widths, 460, 500 and 540mm. All sizes feature a 41.4° flare with the width at the bar ends between 630-710mm wide. The bars also only come in a 25.4mm clamp, which is great if you want to fit them to a retro bike, otherwise, there is an adapter for larger stems.The Corner Bar is set to be available from September and will cost $100. You can find out more here