Surly Launches Drop Bars Designed for Mountain Bikes

Surly has announced its latest product will be drop bars specifically designed for mountain bikes.
The Corner Bar is for anyone interested in trying out drop bars on their MTB; the thinking behind it was removing any difficulties in swapping from your standard setup to drops. Surly achieved this using a 22.2mm diameter on the bars, allowing current MTB brake levers and shifters to transfer over. The design allows you to run a full bar tape or fit MTB grips onto the drops for extra padding.
At the moment, Corner Bars will be offered in three widths, 460, 500 and 540mm. All sizes feature a 41.4° flare with the width at the bar ends between 630-710mm wide. The bars also only come in a 25.4mm clamp, which is great if you want to fit them to a retro bike, otherwise, there is an adapter for larger stems.
|Used to be if you wanted to throw drop bars on your off-road rig, you had to fork over your allowance for a new drivetrain and brake levers. We made the Corner Bar so you could conduct all your dirt-drop experiments with your current brake and drivetrain setup. I mean, why spring for the whole buffet when all you want is a salty snack at the bar?— Surly
The Corner Bar is set to be available from September and will cost $100. You can find out more here
