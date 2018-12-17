INDUSTRY INSIDER

Suspect in California Test Ride Thefts Arrested

Dec 17, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
As reported by Bicycle Retailer, police arrested a suspect in relation to a series of test ride thefts that took place at multiple Southern California bike shops.

The suspect, Anthony Negreary, was identified after facial recognition software was used on security camera footage from Newbury Park Bicycle Shop, where a $6,600 bike was stolen on a test ride. The bike was later recovered through a Craigslist ad, according to owner Ben Cox.

It's common practice for shops to require test riders to leave a credit card and their ID with a staff member, but in this case, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Department Detective Paul Ferruzza, Negreary used stolen identity information to create credit cards and identification with his own photo.

According to Bicycle Retailer, shop owner Ben Cox has compiled a list of as many as 14 other shops in Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties who have had bikes stolen in the same or similar way in recent months. Mike France, owner of Fullerton Bicycles and Buena Park Bicycles in Orange County, said Negreary left one of his managers a credit card, driver's license, wallet, set of keys, and a cell phone before riding off with a $4,900 Santa Cruz Hightower LT.

Authorities are encouraging retailers who have experienced similar thefts to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Santa Cruz


20 Comments

  • + 15
 Shops have a hard time staying afloat these days. As much as I'd like to see him lose his braking fingers, be hung by the unmentionables, or any number of other medieval punishments, honestly, a just punishment would be 1 hour of service to the bike community for every dollar in bicycles he stole, or something like that. He can clean up trash at bike parks, move dirt, water tracks, maybe help dig, clean up at his victim's shops, do some power washing, take recyclables to the dump, etc. I'd love to see more just punishments in this country - instead of sending non-violent offenders to jail to get worse and be abused, why not garnish their wages and make them do service? Some of these dregs would maybe even learn a positive skill or two, perhaps be able to pick up a positive hobby and maybe build some trust back in the communities they wronged, all while giving back to atone for their crimes.
  • + 2
 The only thing that our government seems to agree on is prison reform. You are correct. The prison recidivism rate is around 83%. We spend more money incarcerating criminals than the theft loss that caused their convicted (non-violent). We should have chain gangs fixing trails, making jumpsSmile
  • + 3
 The prison industrial complex is a very powerful force in the country. Locking people up is a big profitable business.
  • + 1
 @mexicant: I have, on occasion, run into chain gangs doing trail work in the Malibu area...almost always female prisoners.
They cat call the shit out of you when you ride by too Smile
  • + 3
 Spooky, I just wrote in another forum about one of my bikes being stolen a few years ago. The thief was never caught but my bike was discovered 3 years later after police raided a bike store in the same area, only half a mile from where my bike was taken. They discovered around 40 stolen bikes in the stores basement...
  • + 8
 What a cuntbag
  • + 1
 yup, that's the technical term for folks like him
  • + 3
 Usually I dont wish people bad things but mr. Anthony, I sincerely hope you will drop a lot of soap at the place you are going!
  • + 1
 Unfortunately Mr. Anthony will live to steal more bikes due to California’s soft laws on theft and non violent crimes. But his name and face will get circulated and smart shop owners will kick him out before letting him take a bike
  • + 1
 Heard a rumour that there was a dude in the Interior BC area dressing up like a canada post delivery guy and left his work ID and mail scanner device as proof of identity and made off with a bike on a test ride. Might be the same guy who stole my Thule T2 rack right off of my car 2 weeks ago. Glad they caught this guy in Cali.
  • + 4
 Castration seems like a good punishment for bike thieves
  • + 4
 Hang him by the test-icles!
  • + 1
 This is part of why very few bike shops in my area do demo bikes. Most of them might put pedals on for a parking lot bounce...
  • + 1
 12 years later, obviously not reformed, only improved his methods.

www.csun.edu/pubrels/press_releases/spring06/burglary.html
  • + 1
 This just happened the same way in Poway a few months ago. I wonder if they're linked...

Edi: Called and let them know about it, just in case.
  • + 3
 A story with a happy ending! Later you scum bag!
  • + 2
 Duct tape them to a tree way out in the woods with a pair of scissors just out of reach.
  • + 2
 Imagine this guy using the thought process in this scheme towards something good. What a donkey.
  • + 1
 Dumb...shitty Ross puts theft tags on t-shirts. Put a RFID tag on it till it's sold, done.
  • + 1
 Wouldn't be able to use facial recognition after I've finished with him....

Post a Comment



