Suspect in Custody & Investigation Underway After Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters

Jamis Bikes announced today that a suspect has been taken into custody in the murder investigation following an employee's death. The body was discovered early this morning at Jamis' headquarters in Northvale, NJ.
The victim, Jeanette Willem, was a Jamis employee for 20 years and a beloved wife, mother, and friend in the bike community, Jamis said in a press release. "We are devastated," the brand wrote.
Jamis has also requested that the privacy of Willem's friends and family be respected. The company's offices will be closed until November 1.
The Bergen County's Major Crimes unit and the Northvale Police Department continue to investigate the incident. They believe that the suspect taken into custody was the only individual involved in the killing, Bicycle Retailer reported
.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Our sincere condolences from Pinkbike to everyone affected by this tragic, senseless act.
