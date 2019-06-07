Suspension Setup Tips From 6 World Cup Technicians - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

One thing to keep in mind with current suspension products from RockShox, and all manufacturers, is that the external adjusters are there for a reason – you can use them. I find that at times people tend to set it and forget it. When you get a new fork you should use the external adjustments. Run through the range of rebound and low-speed compression, high-speed compression. Play around with it, and go to the extremes a little bit to get an idea of what the range and capabilities of the suspension are.



Set the sag to start. Get that air spring figured out right off the bat, and then you find your favorite loop that's not too long and do a couple laps. Play with it fully open on high-speed and low-speed, and then go the other way, fully close it down. That'll give you an idea of, “Wow, that's what these knobs do.”



It's good to do one adjustment independently of the other - do one thing at a time. That helps isolate in your head what you're feeling. Same thing with rebound – see what it feels like when it's too fast and too slow, and then find your range of adjustment, two or three clicks, and then depending on where you're riding you know where it should be. Write it down too, on your phone or with the Trailhead app from RockShox. — Evan Warner, RockShox