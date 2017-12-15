Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll

Back when "freeride" meant five inches of squish.

Once upon a time, in a galaxy far, far away...we were all damn sure that the ultimate cross-country bike was a hardtail. No matter the race course. No matter the conditions. No matter the length of the event. Hardtail. With no more than 70 millimeters of front suspension... 63 millimeters, though, nowwas perfection. Oh, and the fork should basically be inoperable--just ram that bastard full of elastomers until it only budges on those rare occasions when it feels like you're about to snap your wrists in half.The entire world, for the record, was 100 percent agreed on this logic. It was sound. It was science. No, make that Science...capital "S" required."Freeride" bikes boasted a mind-boggling four inches of travel and were equipped with four or five-inch travel, dual-crown forks. You think you know crazy? Well, my friend, you don't know crazy until you've been forced to spend a season aboard the nightmare that was a dual-crown RockShox SID.No, I'm not making this up. I had to test these things for a living. This shit is laser etched in my mind. RC's too. We attend a monthly support group to help us cope with the lingering trauma. Guy Kesteven shows up. Chips brings along his water-color paint set. Ferrentino sits in a corner and whispers to himself... The coffee is crap, but the hugs and the incense help ease the pain.You can look back on those times and think, "Well, you dumbasses just didn't know anything."Maybe. Maybe not. I can tell you this, a lot of smart riders, engineers and racers spent years, logging a lot of miles before we came up with the hard and fast rules about the ideal amount of suspension. But then, mercifully, things began to evolve. Kinematics were dialed, suspension damping technology improved...and lo and behold, the ideal cross-country race bike (on courses that were not baby-butt smooth) was now a four-inch travel suspension bike—you know, almost the same amount of suspension travel that used to define a bike as fit for hucking or whatever passed for "rad" back then.The inexorable march of progress often changes our perception of what's ideal when it comes to suspension travel; given that truth, can we even say that therean ideal amount of suspension travel for any given application? The answer may seem obvious: 100 millimeters (4 inches) for cross-country, 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) for trail, 150 to 160 millimeters (6 to 6.3 inches) for all mountain and enduro, 180 millimeters (7 inches) for "freeride" (I know, a dated term, but let's just move along) bikes and 200 to 220 millimeters (7.8 inches to 8.6 inches) for downhill....