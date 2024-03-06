Swagman Announces Summit Vertical Rack

PRESS RELEASE: Swagman Racks
We're thrilled to announce the Swagman Summit, what we believe to be the peak of user-friendly refined vertical racks.
As one of the oldest bike rack manufacturers in North America, we've channeled those three decades of experience with adventure into the Summit, a vertical rack designed to meet the needs of mountain biking and eMTB enthusiasts.
The Summit is engineered to be heavy-duty and designed for convenience. Capable of supporting up to 60 lb per bike, this vertical rack accommodates a wide range of mountain bikes and e-mountain bikes. Using zero-frame-contact wheel trays, ratchet straps, and stay-saver straps, it guarantees bikes arrive at their destination in pristine condition, no matter how rough the access road!The Swagman Summit comes as a 4-bike vertical rack, but can be expanded to carry up to 6 bikes with the optional Add-On Kit.Carry Bikes, Not Worries
The Summit carries up to 4 bikes with ease, and with the optional Add-On kit, can carry up to 6 with a reduced weight capacity of 45 lb per bike. It is compatible with 24"-29" wheels with tires up to 5" wide. And the best part? Zero-frame contact means your bike stays as pristine as your favourite trails. No more shuttle rub! User-Friendly? Heck Yes!
The Summit is more than just another burly bike rack. It tilts down, allowing easy loading/unloading of bikes and access to the rear of your vehicle. When it comes time to hoist it back into position with up to 240 lbs of bikes mounted, the Easy-Assist gas shock helps lift the rack back into position!
We also included an anti-wobble system to keep the rack rock-solid, and added two anchor points for high-security chain and u-lock combos. Finally, when you've finished your day of shuttling the trails, an integrated bottle opener makes sure you'll never be stuck thirsty - as long as you don't forget the bevies!
Pricing
Features:
• Zero-frame contact vertical bike rack
• Fits 2" class 3 or higher hitch receivers
• Carries 4 bikes up to 60 lb per bike
• Fits 24"-29" wheels with tires up to 5" wide
• Cam lever allows rack to tilt down
• Integrated Easy-Assist gas shock helps raise the bike rack after tilting
• Stay-Saver straps grab the pedal to prevent pedal and chainstay contact during transport
• Ratchet straps secure front and rear wheels to rack
• Multiple anchor points for locking bikes to rack with 3rd party chain & u-lock combos
• Locking, threaded hitch pin and integrated anti-wobble bolt keep the rack rock solid and stable once installed
• Expandable to carry up to 6 bikes with the Add-On kit (sold separately)
• Telescoping vertical mast reduces the size of the rack for storage
• Two mounting positions on drawbar allow you to customize how far from your vehicle the rack sits
• Integrated bottle opener for apres drinks
The Summit is available online at www.swagman.ca
or at your trusted local bike shop. The Summit 4-bike rack has an MSRP of $1099 CDN/$899 USD, and the 2-bike Add-On Kit is available at $334 CDN/$229 USD.
Ready to elevate your biking adventures? The Swagman Summit is up for grabs online at www.swagman.ca
or at your local bike shop.