Swagman Announces Summit Vertical Rack

Features:



• Zero-frame contact vertical bike rack

• Fits 2" class 3 or higher hitch receivers

• Carries 4 bikes up to 60 lb per bike

• Fits 24"-29" wheels with tires up to 5" wide

• Cam lever allows rack to tilt down

• Integrated Easy-Assist gas shock helps raise the bike rack after tilting

• Stay-Saver straps grab the pedal to prevent pedal and chainstay contact during transport

• Ratchet straps secure front and rear wheels to rack

• Multiple anchor points for locking bikes to rack with 3rd party chain & u-lock combos

• Locking, threaded hitch pin and integrated anti-wobble bolt keep the rack rock solid and stable once installed

• Expandable to carry up to 6 bikes with the Add-On kit (sold separately)

• Telescoping vertical mast reduces the size of the rack for storage

• Two mounting positions on drawbar allow you to customize how far from your vehicle the rack sits

• Integrated bottle opener for apres drinks

