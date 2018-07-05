PRESS RELEASES

Swarf Cycles Releases Contour 29er

Jul 5, 2018
by swarfcycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Swarf Cycles

Swarf Cycles is proud to announce we are now taking pre-orders for our first production full suspension frame, the Contour 29er trail bike. Designed and built in the UK.

Swarf Cycles is run by ex-aerospace design engineer, Adrian Bedford, and has been operating since 2011. Although we are best known for making custom hardtail frames, Adrian has been working on full suspension projects since day one. Some background into these original frames is available on our website.

A result of 2 years development and testing, the Contour is a steel short travel 29er trail bike which has been designed to excel in technical terrain. The progressive leverage rate and compliant steel construction make for a bike that is way more capable than the modest amount of travel would suggest.

Check out the development steps that lead to the final Contour design on our website.

The Contour is designed to be as practical and durable as possible, form follows function. The bike features external cable routing that has been designed so that they don't rub the frame, sensible sized standard stainless hex fasteners on all pivots, chunky standard sized pivot bearings which are simple to remove and replace, threaded BB and a 44mm head tube amongst other details.

Technical Specs:

- Rear travel - 115mm
- Shock - 200 x 51 with 30mm x 8.0mm hardware (piggyback shocks will not fit the frame)
- Fork - 120mm - 130mm max (538mm axle to crown)
- BB - threaded 73mm
- Headtube - 44mm
- Rear axle - 148 x 12 (142 x 12 is also possible)
- Seatpost - 30.9
- Brake mount - IS (180mm max rear disc size)
- Available in 4 sizes and 3 colour options (note, photos show silver rockers, production frames will be anodised black)
- Cable routing - External with a stealth dropper port
- Bottle bosses - 1 x full-size bottle in the main triangle
- Leverage ratio - progressive, works well with both air or coil shocks
- Max chainring size - 32t at 50mm chainline, 34t at boost 52mm chainline
- Max tyre size - 2.5"
- Frame weight - 3.2kg (7.0 Lbs) without shock
- Full bikes build up to around the 30 - 32 Lb mark with solid components and sensible tyres. Med bike pictured with Helm fork and CCcoilIL, 32 Lbs


Geometry:

Swarf Cycles Contour 29er


Materials:

- Headtube - Reynolds 631
- Top tube - Reynolds 853
- Downtube - Reynolds 853
- Seat tube - Reynolds 631
- Main pivot - 7075 T6 Aluminium alloy
- Chainstays - Dedacciai 25CrMo4
- Seatstays - 4130 CrMo plain gauge
- Linkage - 6082 T6 Aluminium alloy
- Pivot Hardware - Stainless steel, all fasteners use 5mm hex keys


Leverage Ratio:

Swarf Cycles Contour 29er


Flex Stays:

The design of the Contour makes use of one of steel's best traits, you can flex it (within limits) and it doesn't fatigue. On the Contour the seatstays actually flex vertically slightly as the suspension moves, this removes the need for a pivot at the dropout, saving weight, complexity and manufacturing costs. The stays are flattened slightly in the horizontal plane to allow them to flex vertically. This gives them a distinctive skinny look when viewed from the side.


Swarf Cycles Contour 29er

Read more about various technical design features of the frame here.


Initial Pricing:

Frame & Rockshox Monarch RT3 - £1950
Frame & Cane Creek DBairIL - £2150
Frame & Cane Creek DBcoilIL (including vault spring at your correct spring weight) - £2250


Please note, sadly we are unable to deal with customers in the US or Canada due to insurance limitations.

All frames are made to order. Please email us on swarfcycles@gmail.com if you are interested in ordering a frame.

Try before you buy! We have med and large demo bikes available to demo in the Tweed Valley, Scotland. To arrange a demo drop us a line on swarfcycles@gmail.com

Check out our website for more information or follow us on Instagram & Facebook.

Swarf Cycles Contour 29er
Swarf Cycles Contour 29er

Swarf Cycles Contour 29er

Swarf Cycles Contour 29er
Swarf Cycles Contour 29er

Swarf Cycles Contour 29er

All photos by Out Of Office.

MENTIONS: @swarfcycles


