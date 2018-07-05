Swarf Cycles Releases Contour 29er

- Rear travel - 115mm

- Shock - 200 x 51 with 30mm x 8.0mm hardware (piggyback shocks will not fit the frame)

- Fork - 120mm - 130mm max (538mm axle to crown)

- BB - threaded 73mm

- Headtube - 44mm

- Rear axle - 148 x 12 (142 x 12 is also possible)

- Seatpost - 30.9

- Brake mount - IS (180mm max rear disc size)

- Available in 4 sizes and 3 colour options (note, photos show silver rockers, production frames will be anodised black)



- Cable routing - External with a stealth dropper port

- Bottle bosses - 1 x full-size bottle in the main triangle

- Leverage ratio - progressive, works well with both air or coil shocks

- Max chainring size - 32t at 50mm chainline, 34t at boost 52mm chainline

- Max tyre size - 2.5"

- Frame weight - 3.2kg (7.0 Lbs) without shock

- Full bikes build up to around the 30 - 32 Lb mark with solid components and sensible tyres. Med bike pictured with Helm fork and CCcoilIL, 32 Lbs

