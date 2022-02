Swatch Announces Sponsorship of Tayte & Seth Proulx-Royds

PRESS RELEASE: Swatch

Swatch and Sports welcomes Seth & Tayte Proulx-Royds to the Family!

We are excited to be part of Seth and Tayte’s journey on and off the course. We love their passion and commitment to their sport and each other and are proud to have them as part of the Swatch and Sports family. — Shawn Kotania, Swatch Canada Brand Manager

Well, it's not every day you get to work on custom helmets for a 13 and 16-year-old. How cool is that! We saw coverage of 12 year old Tayte shredding at the Darkhorse Invitational last summer and knew that she was going to be a name to watch. So, when Swatch reached out about creating custom helmets for both Tayte and Seth, it was a no-brainer. It's a hustle to get support as a young rider in this industry, so, it's cool to see Swatch and other brands investing in young talent and giving them a shot a really making a career in mountain biking. We're just stoked we get to help them look good while they're doing it! — Fresh Paints of Whistler









Tayte brings a considerable amount to the table. Having her youthful spirit on the team will continue to energize and elevate our program and we are excited to watch her progress and reach her full potential as an athlete. — Joy Bethany, Fox Racing Global Sports Marketing Manager, MTB











The Leatt family is very excited to be supporting Seth. He is a humble teen with big dreams, we look forward to watching him grow on the bike and as a person. — Zoe Verbauwhede, Leatt Canada Brand Manager

Tayte's custom-painted Fox helmet.

Seth's custom-painted Leatt helmet.

Both have their names painted on their helmets.

And they have half-shell versions, too.

You can follow Seth and Tayte on Instagram at @seth_proulx_royds and @tayte_proulx_royds Stay tuned for big things to come from these two young rippers. They'll be competing at Crankworx events globally, Sea Otter Classic, local BC races, and other select events throughout the 2022 season.