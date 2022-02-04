Swatch Announces Sponsorship of Tayte & Seth Proulx-Royds

Well, it's not every day you get to work on custom helmets for a 13 and 16-year-old. How cool is that! We saw coverage of 12 year old Tayte shredding at the Darkhorse Invitational last summer and knew that she was going to be a name to watch. So, when Swatch reached out about creating custom helmets for both Tayte and Seth, it was a no-brainer. It's a hustle to get support as a young rider in this industry, so, it's cool to see Swatch and other brands investing in young talent and giving them a shot a really making a career in mountain biking. We're just stoked we get to help them look good while they're doing it! — Fresh Paints of Whistler