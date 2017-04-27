Swatch Rocket Air: Building the Course - Video



Finally, it’s time to turn up the boom box and rock out in your 80s leggings. The Swatch Rocket Air is coming up this weekend. The final stages of the course set-up are in process and it is time to let the cat out of the bag. Ramon Hunziker is telling some secrets about how to build the sickest course for the World's Top 5 riders.





This year, the Flying Metal Crew rolls out the red carpet for the Top 5 Riders of the FMB world ranking, which is a first for the Swiss Event. Ramon Hunziker wants to find the "perfect flow for the world’s elite.” Since last week, approximately 30 volunteers have been working hard carrying 3000 pallets to build the landings and filling them with dirt. Additionally, they have kept their balance on dizzying heights to build an 8m high ghetto blaster drop.These are the 5 steps to success:Step 1: Find the perfect flow. Ramon Hunziker and Joel Portenier put all their experience into the course design to find the smoothest way of building jumps. They calculated the curves and angles. Only with the perfect set up, the riders are able to through banger tricks.Step 2: To have the perfect speed for the whole course the Flying Metal Crew decided to put the start tower outside to keep the momentum for the whole course.Step 3: The first obstacle of a line is an important factor for speed. This year, a massive flat drop Ghettoblaster will spit out the riders towards the money boosterStep 4: Ramon's biggest concern was to find the perfect angle for the hip jump to dirt wall ride to not lose momentum for the rest of the course.With the top 5 riders in the 80s ring, the turntable hot seat will be difficult to defend. One by one there will be big names dropping in like Brett Rheeder, Emil Johansson, Max Fredriksson and Nicholi Rogatkin. Only Thomas Genon, the current number four in the world ranking will have to watch the show over the live stream, due to an injury he isn't able to compete this year.Step 5: Build objects nobody has ever seen before: the turntable hot seatThe athlete’s fly over the big pond to the Swiss Mountain Village Thun where they will be challenged in the Team Battle on Friday evening against the Scandinavians and British. But it wouldn’t be a proper battle if the French and Germans wouldn’t add their twist to it. The 2016 winning team, Barcelona/Portugal/Italy will be cooking 'al dente' whilst adding some flavor to their runs against the Teams Switzerland and Northeast. Next to the main events, the Spanish Elite BMX Flatland Rider and World Champion, Viki Gomez, will be entertaining the crowd on Saturday with his tricks. The Red Bull athlete from Madrid will be on stage Saturday, 11.30am, 3.00pm, and 5.45pm.The finals of the Swatch Rocket Air will be streamed live Saturday 8 pm CET on rocketair.ch. Subscribe on Instagram (@swatchrocketair), Facebook and YouTube to be up to date.2017 riders list Swatch Rocket Air: