Photo Epic: Swatch Rocket Air Finals 2018

I missed Swatch Rocket Air in 2017 because I was injured with a broken wrist. I've never had crazy amounts of luck here because usually "technical" tricks win over style and amplitude, but this year has been super good to me. I kind of did what I wanted to do and was comfortable with, trying to make it look good and it seemed it paid off. There was a lot of luck involved, there were a lot of crashes from other riders who have a huge edge on me, I am not the best rider here, no way, there are some insane riders here, but I guess there's always some good fortune needed in this sport and I guess, I managed to come out on top. It's amazing to win a gold event, there are so many positives to take away from this and I think I get the wildcard to be back at Crankworx, so I get a second chance, another life, which is awesome... Thanks to everyone involved, this contest is amazing, it's gonna go on forever, I am sure, because the crowd love it. Super happy! First place! — Matt Jones