Photo Epic: Swatch Rocket Air Finals 2018

Never before was the battle for victory at the Swatch Rocket Air as dramatic as this year's event. After easing into his first run, Englishman Matt Jones put down the hammer on his second run bumping Sam Pilgrim from the top spot. None of the previous winners, Sam Pilgrim, Thomas Genon or Nicholi Rogatkin could manage a flawless run to land themselves the top spot at Swatch Rocket Air 2018. Matt Jones is only the fifth winner of the competition after Rogatkin, Genon, Pilgrim and Martin Söderström. Alex Alenko and Sam Pilgrim respectively took home 2nd and 3rd place in this year's event. Thomas Genon only managed to finish in 4th place, thanks to a major mistake in his run. Dawid Godziek made a fantastic debut (or "come back", if you will) and the Polish rider is more than capable to stir and shake up the dirt jumping scene. And, most of all, he's hungry for some wins.
Fast forward 2000 years from last year's edition
, we landed a rocket on a dirt planet in year 3000. The course hasn't changed much, except the general theme, of course. From the disco-lights and blond mullets, we travelled at speed of light into the future of astronauts, androids and Mad-Max post-apocalyptic world.
Lukas Knopf massively cased on the spine jump, which even caused him a mechanical problem. He fixed his bike, but wasn't able to fix his final score and ended up in the 16th place.
|Small courses aren’t my strong suit but I still held my own out there. Good times with the slope homies and going home unscathed!—Paul Genovese
|This has to be the craziest run I’ve ever done! Unfortunately, the HUGE case on spine didn’t let me beat my first run score, but getting on the podium with 3rd place was amazing! Already pumped for the next contest.—Sam Pilgrim
|I missed Swatch Rocket Air in 2017 because I was injured with a broken wrist. I've never had crazy amounts of luck here because usually "technical" tricks win over style and amplitude, but this year has been super good to me. I kind of did what I wanted to do and was comfortable with, trying to make it look good and it seemed it paid off. There was a lot of luck involved, there were a lot of crashes from other riders who have a huge edge on me, I am not the best rider here, no way, there are some insane riders here, but I guess there's always some good fortune needed in this sport and I guess, I managed to come out on top. It's amazing to win a gold event, there are so many positives to take away from this and I think I get the wildcard to be back at Crankworx, so I get a second chance, another life, which is awesome... Thanks to everyone involved, this contest is amazing, it's gonna go on forever, I am sure, because the crowd love it. Super happy! First place!—Matt Jones
