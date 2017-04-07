Swatch Rocket Air is Almost Ready to Go

Ramon, any new crazy ideas about this year’s course design?

Ramon Hunziker: Last year we received positive feedback from the riders about the course. That’s why we didn’t want to change much regarding the obstacles. With that said, the 80’s theme will play a role and will inspire some unique course details.

Tell us more about what’s new?

We will create a hip-jump to wallride as a new technical feature, similar to the course design of Colorado Freeride Festival from 2015. The riders have to jump onto the wall and clear it nicely making sure not to lose any speed for the last part of the course. I think it will be quite technical and we are all excited to see what the riders come up with.

And what about the 80’s theme details?

The riders can prove their street skills on the “turntable quarter pipe” at the end of the course. Particularly, I’m pretty proud of the “hot seat”. It is sure to spin riders dizzy.



Swatch Rocket Air course 2017

Nicholi front flipping the 2016 Swatch Rocket Air "Jungle theme"

Emil, congrats on your 3rd place at Crankworx Rotorua, flare jeans or slim fit jeans?

Thanks! I'll choose Slim Fit Jeans!

Ghettoblaster over Spotify?

Spotify!

What do you think when you hear that Ramon created a ghettoblaster as an obstacle?

A ghettoblaster?! That sounds freaky. I’m super excited to finally be invited and I can’t wait to give my best on the course!



The ghettoblaster flat drop