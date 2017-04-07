Swatch Rocket Air is Almost Ready to Go

With only three weeks until the only Swiss Gold event of the FMB World Tour, the Flying Metal Crew is sharing some secrets from behind the scenes. The 2016 winner, Nicholi Rogatkin, returns once again, Ramon Hunziker reveals how he will incorporate a unique feature into the well loved course, and Emil Johansson, the 17-year-old newcomer, has to decide between wearing flare jeans or slim fit jeans. In the 80s, Paul Turner and Steve Simons began to develop suspension systems for mountain bikes. Because of their inventions mountain bikes and the sport of dirt jumping has been able to progress to what it is today. This is why Ramon Hunziker and the Flying Metal Crew want to pay tribute to the roots of mountain biking and celebrate the 80s with some modern day MTB action!Ramon, any new crazy ideas about this year’s course design?
Ramon Hunziker: Last year we received positive feedback from the riders about the course. That’s why we didn’t want to change much regarding the obstacles. With that said, the 80’s theme will play a role and will inspire some unique course details.
Tell us more about what’s new?
We will create a hip-jump to wallride as a new technical feature, similar to the course design of Colorado Freeride Festival from 2015. The riders have to jump onto the wall and clear it nicely making sure not to lose any speed for the last part of the course. I think it will be quite technical and we are all excited to see what the riders come up with.
And what about the 80’s theme details?
The riders can prove their street skills on the “turntable quarter pipe” at the end of the course. Particularly, I’m pretty proud of the “hot seat”. It is sure to spin riders dizzy.
Swatch Rocket Air course 2017
Rider's "hot seat"
Nicholi Rogatkin sure likes to think back on the throne from last year, “It was a unique and unforgettable moment when I was riding through the ice rink sitting on a wooden chair with the crowd going nuts. The vibe is always amazing, I can’t wait to be back and defend my title.” In addition to the young American, other well-known names like Carson Storch from the USA, Matt Jones from Great Britain and Pavel Alekhin from Russia have already confirmed their attendance. One guy to watch is the young Swede, Emil Johansson, who wasn’t in attendance last year due to few points in the FMB World Tour but smashed it at Crankworx Rotorua.
Nicholi front flipping the 2016 Swatch Rocket Air "Jungle theme"
Emil, congrats on your 3rd place at Crankworx Rotorua, flare jeans or slim fit jeans?
Thanks! I'll choose Slim Fit Jeans!
Ghettoblaster over Spotify?
Spotify!
What do you think when you hear that Ramon created a ghettoblaster as an obstacle?
A ghettoblaster?! That sounds freaky. I’m super excited to finally be invited and I can’t wait to give my best on the course!
The ghettoblaster flat drop
