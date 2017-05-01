Swatch Rocket Air: Nicholi Rogatkin Does it Again

Nicholi Rogatkin shared the podium with two Italians. Nicholi Rogatkin shared the podium with two Italians.



He came, he scored, he conquered. Rogatkin, the American who had an impressive season start at Crankworx Rotorua was unstoppable at this year's Swatch Rocket Air again. With a total of 94 points, Nicholi spun to the top and brought the crowd to their feet. Needless to say he had the best-trimmed mustache amongst the riders and proved it with his winning runs.









Nicholi Rogatkin won over the judges with several impressive tricks such as the tail whip down the step-down, Twister over the Money boosters, a frontflip up the step-up, impressive fast plant 360 the drop down from the Ghettoblaster and a triple tail whip over the hip, a tail whip again on the Wallride to Dirt landing and a cash roll on the smallest jump of the course into a 540 on the quarterpipe. To top it off, he wowed the crowd with his classic BMX trick and finished off his perfect run. Next, to the prize-money he also won critical points for the title of the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour. He himself was overwhelmed with the atmosphere and mentioned that „the vibe in Thun was unbeatable and so appreciated.“ He wanted to go big for the insane crowd and is now, after his win as stoked for the party as riding the course. Nicholi is probably the most determined freestyle athlete on the planet and his win was well deserved.





Nicholi proves you can still show style in a triple tailwhip.



Two Italians followed behind Nicholi in 2nd and 3rd place. Torquato Testa and Diego Caverzasi scored with amazing 87 and 78 points. It was a pleasure watching them take over the course. The art of Slopestyle is not only to deliver the raddest tricks, but to go beyond and ride with style, height, and flow in one. Only one was capable to kick Nicholi off the top spot: Brett Rheeder. But he crashed when he was going for it harder than ever. What a bummer for him and the spectators. Everyone is looking forward to another battle in the next year.





Carson Storch on the big booster.



The Rocket Air 2017 was a huge success and the Flying Metal Crew once again outdid themselves with the course and theme. Hardly any Slopestyle course is as good, safe and exceptional as the ones built by the Crew. Ramon Hunziker looks forward to designing the 2018 course, but first it is time to enjoy a cold beer.





Probably the most colorful event of the FMB WorldTour.



Want to watch the live stream again?



