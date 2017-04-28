Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Swatch Rocket Air: Official Course Preview with Sam Pilgrim
Apr 28, 2017 at 2:56
Apr 28, 2017
by
Flying Metal
This is the official course preview of Swatch Rocket Air 2017. Sam Pilgrim flies back to the 80s.
MENTIONS:
@sampilgrim
/
@flyingmetal
/
@FMBA
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
plyawn
(43 mins ago)
Anyone here who was a teen in the 80's is thinking... Swatch = 80'. they're inextricably linked.
[Reply]
+ 2
cmkneeland
(1 hours ago)
You can't say Sam Pilgrim isn't having a good time.
[Reply]
+ 2
LucasGauci
(1 hours ago)
hey, that's pretty good.
[Reply]
