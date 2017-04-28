Swatch Rocket Air: Official Course Preview with Sam Pilgrim

Apr 28, 2017 at 2:56
Apr 28, 2017
by Flying Metal  
 
This is the official course preview of Swatch Rocket Air 2017. Sam Pilgrim flies back to the 80s.

Swatch Rocket Air 2017

MENTIONS: @sampilgrim / @flyingmetal / @FMBA
3 Comments

  • + 1
 Anyone here who was a teen in the 80's is thinking... Swatch = 80'. they're inextricably linked.
  • + 2
 You can't say Sam Pilgrim isn't having a good time.
  • + 2
 hey, that's pretty good.

