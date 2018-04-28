Recap Video: Team Battle - Rocket Air 2018

Team Kang & Kodos, with riders from the USA and Canada, won the Team Battle at the 9th Annual Swatch Rocket Air. Today, Saturday, 28 April, 3000 the top rider will be crowned the Swatch Rocket Air champion. With Zurich local, Lucas Huppert making it through the pre-qualification, the Swiss has a strong chance at competing in the finals.
Creativity, charisma, and cheers from the crowd were all required to take home the victory at the Swatch Rocket Air 3000 Team Battle on Friday evening at the Thun ice rink. This signature Swatch Rocket Air event is a fan and rider favorite. In the end, Team Kang & Kodos rocked the crowd with top-ranked riders from the US and Canada. The North Americans defeated Team Idiocracy with riders from the UK, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands in an epic finale showdown.
Today, Saturday, April 28th the best dirt jump riders in the world meet each again. Among them is Lucas Huppert, from Zurich who placed second in the pre-qualification. The 17-year-old proved to the judges his ability to battle amongst the best and hopes to do so again for the finals.
As always, the Swatch Rocket Air offers a spectacle for the entire family with side events throughout the day on Saturday. To celebrate, the legendary Big Baang Party will be hosted at Club Legacy again this year remaining true to the motto: "Party with the riders!"
The Swatch Rocket Air will be broadcast live on rocketair.ch
and Pinkbike
on Saturday at 10:10am PST.
