Swedish MTB Community Rallies to Save Gothenburg Dirt Jumps, Emil Johansson's Old Stomping Grounds

The city now wants to tear these jumps down but we hope that by collecting names we can try to save this place. These Dirt Jumps in Gothenburg was where I spent most of my weekends as an early teenager growing up progressing my riding skills & hanging with friends. This place has played a huge role for the whole local scene & the amount of joy the place have brought is countless. Without this place there is nowhere to ride so for the adults, teenagers, kids & the next generation. — Emil Johansson