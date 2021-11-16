Swedish MTB Community Rallies to Save Gothenburg Dirt Jumps, Emil Johansson's Old Stomping Grounds

Felix Törnqvist airing it out while filming for Red Bull's Swede Shreds. Photo: Hanna Jonsson / Red Bull

Kallebäcksdirten is a well-known dirt jump spot in Gothenburg, Sweden, and perhaps its greatest claim to fame is it's the place where Emil Johansson spent his weekends as a teenager working to become the slopestyle rider he is today. Now, Gothenburg City has made the decision to demolish the jumps with no known plans for how the land will otherwise be used.

Mountain bikers in Sweden and beyond have protested the demolition and have started a petition, especially as there are few dirt jump spots in Sweden and this change will dismantle an entire community built around the park. "Almost every weekend, all year round, a bunch of bikers gather here with an age range between 5 - 50 years to shred together and learn from each other," the petition organizers wrote.

The petition has collected 2,346 signatures at the time of this writing and is available here.

bigquotesThe city now wants to tear these jumps down but we hope that by collecting names we can try to save this place. These Dirt Jumps in Gothenburg was where I spent most of my weekends as an early teenager growing up progressing my riding skills & hanging with friends. This place has played a huge role for the whole local scene & the amount of joy the place have brought is countless. Without this place there is nowhere to ride so for the adults, teenagers, kids & the next generation.Emil Johansson

Simon Johansson Enduro-ish

by Simonjohansson
Simon Johansson's enduro-ish tour of Gothenburg. The dirt jumps are featured from 0:26 onward.


6 Comments

  • 9 0
 FFS. When are councils going to start realising that all the crap they spout about encouraging healthy recreation is a waste of time if they turn around and demolish these amazing assets. Off to sign the petition.
  • 2 0
 I seriously don’t believe anyone could’ve worded that better! Right on G-Sport.
100% agree, these people are so out of touch.
  • 1 0
 I used to dig jumps there 20 years ago and the spot had been used for simmilar purposes by local kids as long as anyone could remember even back then. I guess the use of wood puts it in some kind of building permit territory and pencil pushers have to pencil push.
  • 1 0
 Cities need people with a plan. Insurances? Security? Development plan? Funding? Who's responsible? Sorry but a bunch of friends building stuff with a sense of community won't be enough. If you really care, organize yourself and plan ahead, that's your best chance
  • 3 0
 We have no plan or strategy, but fuck you for using it.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for signing and don’t forget to validate your signature in the link that will be sent via email (keep an eye on your spam folder).

