Swedish MTB Community Rallies to Save Gothenburg Dirt Jumps, Emil Johansson's Old Stomping Grounds

Kallebäcksdirten is a well-known dirt jump spot in Gothenburg, Sweden, and perhaps its greatest claim to fame is it's the place where Emil Johansson spent his weekends as a teenager working to become the slopestyle rider he is today. Now, Gothenburg City has made the decision to demolish the jumps with no known plans for how the land will otherwise be used.
Mountain bikers in Sweden and beyond have protested the demolition and have started a petition, especially as there are few dirt jump spots in Sweden and this change will dismantle an entire community built around the park. "Almost every weekend, all year round, a bunch of bikers gather here with an age range between 5 - 50 years to shred together and learn from each other," the petition organizers wrote.
|The city now wants to tear these jumps down but we hope that by collecting names we can try to save this place. These Dirt Jumps in Gothenburg was where I spent most of my weekends as an early teenager growing up progressing my riding skills & hanging with friends. This place has played a huge role for the whole local scene & the amount of joy the place have brought is countless. Without this place there is nowhere to ride so for the adults, teenagers, kids & the next generation.—Emil Johansson
Simon Johansson's enduro-ish tour of Gothenburg. The dirt jumps are featured from 0:26 onward.
