Sweet Protection Ambassador Program Open for Applications

What do you get as part of the Sweet Protection Ambassador Program?

What's important for Sweet Protection when selecting candidates for the Ambassador program?

HOW TO APPLY

Click the link below to fill in the ambassador program application and let us kit you out for your next adventure!



Enter Now Click the link below to fill in the ambassador program application and let us kit you out for your next adventure!

Do you consider yourself a die-hard biking fan? Love getting out on the trails for a rip? Are you interested in doing some writing/photography and sharing what you get up to on your bike? We would love to hear from you!For summer 2019, we are planning a total revamp of our Ambassador Program and are looking at new ways of meeting potential ambassadors.• First and foremost, we're interested in supporting those super-keen bikers out there that go the extra mile to do some specific biking projects, ride races or just travel and have fun with their bike.• We would like to hear stories from "the field" and get a glimpse into your world of biking. Therefore, it's important that you're willing to share selected images and a few notes from your everyday biking life. We'd also need approval to share the content we receive from you (whilst tagging or crediting you as the producer of the text and/or images).• The program will run through 2019, but can also extend into next year if the fit is right.