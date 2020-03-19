Sweet Protection Announces New Trailblazer MIPS Helmet & Ronin Sunglasses

PRESS RELEASE: Sweet Protection

THE TRAILBLAZER MIPS HELMET

We’re extremely proud to launch the Trailblazer helmet. It’s been a massive project with a goal to develop a modern MTB helmet based on the proven construction of the Bushwhacker. Increasing performance and comfort has been key factors, and feedback from our riders has proven that we’ve succeeded in every area. — Ståle Møller, Director of Design & Development

THE RONIN & RONIN MAX SPORT PERFORMANCE SUNGLASSES

After successfully launching our brand-new snow goggle collection, it was only natural for us to extend our technology development into summer. We strongly feel we’ve been able to address some very challenging problems, especially in terms of field of vision and helmet interface. — Ståle Møller, Director of Design & Development

For Summer 2020, we are launching the latest evolution of our pioneering multi-piece variable elasticity shell technology in a brand-new helmet, the Trailblazer MIPS. We are also continuing our major investment into Eyewear, launching all-new performance sunglasses with our very own revolutionary RIGTM lens technology.We blend industry-leading innovation with the finest craftsmanship available to create the safest and most advanced helmets, eyewear, protective gear and apparel that inspire confidence in world-class athletes. Below are the key product highlights for the season ahead:Set the trails on fire in full confidence.As trail riding and bikes evolve, so should the performance of your helmet. The Trailblazer is the latest evolution of our pioneering multi-piece variable elasticity shell technology, leading the way in protection performance. Now you can blaze new trails with superior protection and confidence.With trickle-down shell technology from the proven Bushwhacker, this helmet provides strength and performance with its 4-piece variable shell construction. The Trailblazer MIPS introduces an updated design with a contemporary take on our Sweet Protection DNA featuring a new visor placement and a progressive styling. The visor can be adjusted with the new visor mechanism, and the helmet also comes with a completely new Occigrip turn-dial system and STACC ventilation. This model is also equipped with the MIPS, a low friction layer solution designed to reduce rotational forces transferred to the brain.325gPoor vision shall no longer be your master.The Ronin sport performance sunglasses are specially designed for high-intensity sport activities but can also be worn in confidence for everyday use. With its rigid lens geometry and semi frameless design, Ronin provides unrivalled field of vision and superior optical properties. Contrast enhancing RIGTM lens technology makes sure you see every detail during your ride.The MAX model has an oversized lens for extended vertical coverage and unrivalled field of vision. The Ronin and Ronin MAX are available with the following lenses: RIGTM Aquamarine, RIGTM Topaz, RIGTM Bixbite, Obsidian Black Polarized, Photochromic and Clear.33g34g