Sweet Recalls 3 Helmets That Do Not Comply With US Safety Standards

Sweet Protection has recalled its Ripper Jr, Ripper MIPS Jr, and Ripper MIPS bicycle helmets in the United States after they failed to comply to U.S. CPSC federal safety standards and therefore pose a risk of head injury. All 3 models are tested and certified according to the European standard for bicycle helmets, EN1078 and were only meant to be sold in the European market.
The Ripper MIPS is Sweet's budget helmet that is designed for mountain biking and commuting and costs $89.95. The Ripper Jr is a version of that helmet for younger riders with sizing up to 53cm, the standard version costs $49.95 and the MIPS version is $79.95. The recall notice states: "The Ripper Jr. and Ripper MIPS Jr. helmets were sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 48 cm to 53 cm (18.9 to 20.9 inches). The Ripper MIPS helmet was sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 53 cm to 61 cm (20.9 to 24.0 inches). The helmets were sold in matte colors: black, white, blue, gray, green, pink and purple. “Sweet Protection” is printed on the side of the helmets. All helmets have the manufacturing date printed inside the helmet with 2019 as the production year and a number between 9 and 12 as the production month."
Around 300 of the helmets have been sold in the United States and if you have one of the helmets in the recall you are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to the store where it was bought or to contact the distributor Active Brands or Sweet Protection. Customers will be given a full refund for the recalled helmet.
More information, here
.
21 Comments
Post a Comment