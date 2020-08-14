Sweet Recalls 3 Helmets That Do Not Comply With US Safety Standards

Aug 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Sweet Protection has recalled its Ripper Jr, Ripper MIPS Jr, and Ripper MIPS bicycle helmets in the United States after they failed to comply to U.S. CPSC federal safety standards and therefore pose a risk of head injury. All 3 models are tested and certified according to the European standard for bicycle helmets, EN1078 and were only meant to be sold in the European market.

The Ripper MIPS is Sweet's budget helmet that is designed for mountain biking and commuting and costs $89.95. The Ripper Jr is a version of that helmet for younger riders with sizing up to 53cm, the standard version costs $49.95 and the MIPS version is $79.95. The recall notice states: "The Ripper Jr. and Ripper MIPS Jr. helmets were sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 48 cm to 53 cm (18.9 to 20.9 inches). The Ripper MIPS helmet was sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 53 cm to 61 cm (20.9 to 24.0 inches). The helmets were sold in matte colors: black, white, blue, gray, green, pink and purple. “Sweet Protection” is printed on the side of the helmets. All helmets have the manufacturing date printed inside the helmet with 2019 as the production year and a number between 9 and 12 as the production month."

Around 300 of the helmets have been sold in the United States and if you have one of the helmets in the recall you are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to the store where it was bought or to contact the distributor Active Brands or Sweet Protection. Customers will be given a full refund for the recalled helmet.

More information, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Sweet Protection


21 Comments

  • 3 0
 The helmets are tested and certified according to the European standard for bicycle helmets, EN1078 and were only meant to be sold in the European market. So, I'm sure that the helmets would pass the US standards as well but they didn't send them to CPSC, because they were only meant to be sold in the EU market. So it is not SP's fault it is the US sellers fault.
  • 3 0
 So if I understand it correctly, it meets the European standard but not the American one. The question that raises is then: is the European standard low, the American standard high or do they measure different things?
  • 6 0
 I had the same question - euro 1078 is less than CPSC www.helmetfacts.com/standards/cpsc - but thanks pinkbike for not providing any more in-depth analysis
  • 4 0
 @sewer-rat: tbf to Pinkbike this is just a Public Service Announcement, not a research piece
  • 8 0
 Rocks are softer in Europe
  • 1 0
 @nfontanella: CPSC was drawn up specifically to cover East Coast rocks, fact
  • 1 4
 Europeans have less brains to protect?
  • 1 0
 It was just not tested by CPSC standards because they were meant to be sold only in the EU market.
  • 2 0
 @in2falling: at least we don’t have trump as a president
  • 3 0
 They've recalled the products, but luckily for them, they didn't sell any which makes this article essentially an internal memo
  • 2 0
 Sweet are one of, if not my favourite riding gear companies. I use a lot of their stuff, from helmets, pads and shorts. They're customer service is top notch too
  • 1 0
 so whats the difference in the regulations, is the euro more stringent than the CPSC? If it is then that's a shame to say the least as they actually look alright
  • 1 0
 ah answered it myself with good old google, recall em! www.helmetfacts.com/standards/cpsc
  • 1 0
 They only sold 300 across the whole of America in 2019? That's some pretty poor sales figures
  • 1 0
 Ahhh Norwegian company. Guess that explains that then.
  • 1 0
 @jlawie: They are everywhere over here and sponsor some big names in quite some different sports.
  • 1 0
 @jlawie: they weren’t supposed to be sold over there anyway so I imagine there are to get hold of.
  • 2 0
 Bit sour if you ask me
  • 1 0
 it could be a "blockbuster"
  • 1 0
 3 helmets recalled....that’s not much, and a whole article about it ;-)
  • 1 0
 That's not....Sweet

Post a Comment



