SQlab Releases New Version of the Classic 611 Saddle

Jun 16, 2023
by SQlab  

PRESS RELEASE: SQlab

SQlab has been producing saddles in Germany for about 2 years, now, but only the higher-end ones featuring the BASF Infinergy material. Semi-automation has made it possible for SQlab to bring back manufacturing to Germany, the labour & energy costs being high in EU.
Another reason for the re-shoring was reducing lead times and CO2 footprint (mainly by eliminating long transport routes).

In Germany, SQlab took over the manufacturing assets at a company called Oechsler, a former atutomotive-only player, which also used to produce high-end running shoes & sneakers for a big German sports brand, that initially wanted to bring manufacturing back to Germany but then decided to stick to Asia.

SQlab Made In Germany Insight
SQlab Made In Germany Insight

SQlab manufacturing in Germany
SQlab Made In Germany Insight

Now, SQlab also manufactures our carbon rails in Europe, more precisely with a partner in Switzerland, who developed a semi-automized process, using Kuka robots. They have been working on carbon-automation for ten years, and the SQlab rails project was initiated 5 years ago.

SQlab Swiss Carbon Rails Manufacturing Insight
SQlab Swiss Carbon Rails Manufacturing Insight

SQlab Swiss Carbon Rails Manufacturing Insight
SQlab Swiss Carbon Rails Manufacturing Insight

SQlab Swiss Carbon Rails Manufacturing Insight
SQlab Swiss Carbon Rails

The result of SQlab's latest effort in design, construction and manufacturing is the new, top-notch version of their "611", featuring bespoke carbon rails.

The 611 was the very first MTB saddle made by SQlab, which hit the market back in 2005. The latest evolution in almost 20 years of model history is called "611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon".

SQlab s 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon Made in Germany Only foreign part Swissmade Carbon Rails new semi automized manufacturing process Using BASF Infinergy material with outstanding damping rebound characteristics All in the proven 611 Ergowave shape with active 2.1 technology the 611 has been SQlab s first and most popular MTB saddle first version launched back in 2005 Coming in 5 different sizes 13 to 17cm effective sitting area Unisex like all SQlab saddles

SQlab s 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon Made in Germany Only foreign part Swissmade Carbon Rails new semi automized manufacturing process Using BASF Infinergy material with outstanding damping rebound characteristics All in the proven 611 Ergowave shape with active 2.1 technology the 611 has been SQlab s first and most popular MTB saddle first version launched back in 2005 Coming in 5 different sizes 13 to 17cm effective sitting area Unisex like all SQlab saddles

The carbon rails bring down the weight to 212g rams in the smallest width.

The 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon Made in Germany Only foreign part Swissmade Carbon Rails new semi automized manufacturing process Using BASF Infinergy material with outstanding damping rebound characteristics All in the proven 611 Ergowave shape with active 2.1 technology the 611 has been SQlab s first and most popular MTB saddle first version launched back in 2005 Coming in 5 different sizes 13 to 17cm effective sitting area Unisex like all SQlab saddles
The 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon Made in Germany Only foreign part Swissmade Carbon Rails new semi automized manufacturing process Using BASF Infinergy material with outstanding damping rebound characteristics All in the proven 611 Ergowave shape with active 2.1 technology the 611 has been SQlab s first and most popular MTB saddle first version launched back in 2005 Coming in 5 different sizes 13 to 17cm effective sitting area Unisex like all SQlab saddles

Main features are:
- BASF Infinergy material, with outstanding damping & rebound characteristics
- Proven Ergowave shape (minimizing pressure, providing more rearward support, and ensuring efficient power transmission)
- active 2.1 technology (makes a pelvis movement of up to 7° possible, which from a biomechanical point of view simulates the natural movement of walking and increases the efficiency of the pedalling motion. At the same time, the spinal discs are relieved and the pressure to the sit bones is reduced.
- Coming in 5 different sizes (13 to 17cm effective sitting area)
- Unisex (like all SQlab saddles)

For more photos, please see related GALLERY

The “611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon” will be available from August,
Pricing: € 229.95 // US$ 259.99 // GBP 199.99

Important for all riders: get your sitbone distance measured to determine the right size, either by:
A) ordering a SQlab Home Measurement Kit (available in 5 different languages, shipping for free to Europe and northern America),
Or B) visiting your local SQlab dealer: EU or US&CAN

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Sqlab


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
140097 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
71091 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51454 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
51116 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
45016 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40845 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40319 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31221 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027811
Mobile Version of Website