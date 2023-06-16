SQlab Releases New Version of the Classic 611 Saddle

PRESS RELEASE: SQlab
SQlab has been producing saddles in Germany for about 2 years, now, but only the higher-end ones featuring the BASF Infinergy material. Semi-automation has made it possible for SQlab to bring back manufacturing to Germany, the labour & energy costs being high in EU.
Another reason for the re-shoring was reducing lead times and CO2 footprint (mainly by eliminating long transport routes).
In Germany, SQlab took over the manufacturing assets at a company called Oechsler, a former atutomotive-only player, which also used to produce high-end running shoes & sneakers for a big German sports brand, that initially wanted to bring manufacturing back to Germany but then decided to stick to Asia.
Now, SQlab also manufactures our carbon rails in Europe, more precisely with a partner in Switzerland, who developed a semi-automized process, using Kuka robots. They have been working on carbon-automation for ten years, and the SQlab rails project was initiated 5 years ago.
The result of SQlab's latest effort in design, construction and manufacturing is the new, top-notch version of their "611", featuring bespoke carbon rails.
The 611 was the very first MTB saddle made by SQlab, which hit the market back in 2005. The latest evolution in almost 20 years of model history is called "611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon".
The carbon rails bring down the weight to 212g rams in the smallest width.
Main features are:
- BASF Infinergy material
, with outstanding damping & rebound characteristics
- Proven Ergowave
shape (minimizing pressure, providing more rearward support, and ensuring efficient power transmission)
- active 2.1
technology (makes a pelvis movement of up to 7° possible, which from a biomechanical point of view simulates the natural movement of walking and increases the efficiency of the pedalling motion. At the same time, the spinal discs are relieved and the pressure to the sit bones is reduced.
- Coming in 5 different sizes (13 to 17cm effective sitting area)
- Unisex (like all SQlab saddles)
The “611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon” will be available from August,
Pricing: € 229.95 // US$ 259.99 // GBP 199.99
Important for all riders: get your sitbone distance measured to determine the right size, either by:
A) ordering a SQlab Home Measurement Kit (available in 5 different languages, shipping for free to Europe
and northern America
),
Or B) visiting your local SQlab dealer: EU
or US&CAN
