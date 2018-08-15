Event Report: Lucas Huppert Wins FMB Gold Event #5 - O Marisquino

The fifth FMB Gold Event of the season saw the world's best Slopestyle athletes descend on the Spanish oceanside city of Vigo for O Marisquino 2018. With Defending Champion Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) in attendance and stoked as ever, the other riders had their work cut out for them! While riders like Dawid Godziek (POL) and Tom Isted (GBR) brought their A-Game to the table, when all was said and done, Swiss young gun and Red Bull Rookie of the Year Lucas Huppert stood on the top step of the podium, taking home his first ever FMB World Tour Gold Event win!
While rain during the finals threw a spanner in the works, the qualifying rounds from the day before provided an equal amount of stoke for the riders. In front of hundreds of gathered spectators, 27 riders from 14 different countries, including Vigo's very own Miguel Geurrero, threw down a number of spectacular tricks that wowed the crowd, including Double Backflips, Cashrolls and Decades, as well as some steezy combos like a 360 No Hander by Dawid Godziek and a 360 Downside Whip to Barspin by Lucas Huppert.
Lucas Huppert dropped in looking to make an impression on the judges and spectators alike, going for a Truckdriver on the step-down and a Backflip Tailwhip on the first kicker, pulling out a Triple Truckdriver on the second kicker and finishing things of with a 360 Downside Whip to Barspin and a Double Barspin on the quarter. His first run would prove to withstand the test of time, as riders were unable to beat his score of 88.00.
British rider Tom Isted also secured his first ever Gold Event podium with a 84.33 first run, which included a Barrel Roll, a pristine Double Flip and a very sweet Decade, which would give him the edge over Polish ripper Dawid Godziek, who scored some major points in his second run with a beautiful Barspin to Tuck No Hander on the step-down and a Cashroll on the biggest kicker, ultimately giving him 84 points.
2017 O Marisquino Winner and current FMB World Ranking leader Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) couldn't find his flow, scoring an 82.00 in his first run. While he was looking to improve in his second run, as the last rider down the course, he was forced to pull the eject button on the second kicker, which eventually saw him land in a 6th place, behind Frenchie Simon Pagès and German rider Lukas Knopf. O Marisquino 2018 Podium:
Lucas Huppert (SUI) - 88.00
Tom Isted (GBR) - 84.33
Dawid Godziek (POL) - 84.00
