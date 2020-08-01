Switchcraft's Brit Inspired Trail Bike From the Czech Republic

Another week, another lockdown project bike from a European shed-dweller. This time it's Jakub Junek, a frame builder from the Czech Republic and his first-ever full suspension project under his brand, Switchcraft Frames.



Junek has been building frames since 2015 when he quit a previous job due to health issues. He decided to follow his passion and went to welding classes where they were so impressed with his work ethic and motivation that they ended offered him a job of a certified welder. Since then he still works as a certified welder, and on the side has built a workshop where he builds frames.

Details



Material: Chromoly steel

Travel: 130mm (140mm fork)

Wheelsize: 29"

Size: Custom

Head Angle: 66°

Seat Tube Angle: 76°

Reach: 482mm

Chainstays: 433mm

More info: @switchcraftcycles

The Starling Murmur influence is obvious but there are some deviations such as the braces on the swingarm near the dropouts.

A simple single pivot did the trick for Jakub on his first full-suspension build. The leverage ratio progresses from 2.35 to 2.25 as the bike moves through its stroke.

Some of Jakub's bracing work at the head tube junction and on the swing arm

Fitting the gussets of the rear end with the gussets of the bottom bracket was one of the toughest parts of the build for Jakub, bu also the one he's ended up most proud of.