Video: 'PORCO DIO' ft Alessio Tonoli

Dec 24, 2022
by RUTSANDFUN  

Alessio Tonoli shows off his passion for mountain biking in his new short-film PORCO DIO filmed by Lars Gebert & Danya Schwertfeger

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
54182 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
51352 views
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
47332 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
41632 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
34015 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
33850 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
29709 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
29418 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 MTB Foreground





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024167
Mobile Version of Website