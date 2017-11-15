PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage – Review

Nov 15, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage


Syncros can help you move a few items from your back to your bike with this sturdy, glass-reinforced Nylon bottle cage that incorporates a slim, slide-out drawer containing a folding wrench and a chain breaker. Alongside the cage, a high-volume mini-pump is securely attached with a pair of C-clips and an elastic rubber closure. Anticipating the additional 13 millimeters of height that the tool compartment adds may create clearance issues, Syncros designed the cage to allow side-entry for the bottle and made it available in either right or left-hand options. It’s called the MatchBox Tailor HV1.5 and it can be had for around $69 USD.


Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Details:
• Material: glass fiber reinforced Nylon
• Integrated multi-tool storage drawer
• 14 tools: chain breaker; 2 spoke wrenches; magnetic quick-link holder; T10 and T25 Torx keys; Phillips and flat screwdrivers; and 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 8mm Allen keys
• Multiple mounting positions, fits most frames
• Side-entry cage: left or right-hand options
• High-volume pump with retractable hose
• Weight: 340 grams
• MSRP: Around $69 USD
• Contact: Syncros
Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage


Features and Function

Bottle cages with adjoining carriers for inflation devices have been around for decades. The addition of an integrated tool box, however, is a more recent development, one that came to fruition after enduro riders abandoned hydration packs and embraced the 1980's retro racing style, swigging from water bottles and binding essential tools and spares to their frame tubes with black electrical tape.

Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
The secret drawer latches in place when stowed.
Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
The contents normally remain on the cassette when not in use.

The MatchBox Tailor HV1.5 replaces much of that electrical tape with a slim, two-compartment sliding drawer below the water bottle cage that also incorporates a high-volume mini-pump. Slide the tray out and all of your essential tools are organized and at the ready. One drawer houses a well-made folding tool with the basic Allens, Torx and screwdriver bits. The other tool is a chain-breaker with two built-in spoke keys (splined and standard), an 8 mm Allen adapter, and a magnetic quick-link holder. When working on the bike, the tools you don't need stay on the tray - not strewn in the dirt or lost in a pack pocket next to a sticky, half-empty gel shot.

The pump has a retractable hose with a lever-type inflation head, and it addresses two nagging problems that plague tubeless tire owners in the field. Unless you are careful, it's easy to break or loosen Presta valve stems where they enter the rim using a pump with a fixed head; and screw-on inflation fittings often unscrew the valve core while the head is being removed. In use, the HV1.5 pump delivers a healthy measure of air with each compression, so you can quickly air up a flat tire without looking like a hopeful, pre-pubescent male.

Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
Two magnets retain a quick link on the chain tool.
Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
With a retractable hose, pumping requires less effort.

A number of mounting holes are provided to help position the cage where its contents will be most accessible, and they are elongated perpendicular to the downtube, so the cage can be offset to the right or left as needed. The offset comes in handy, either to minimize the overhang of the pump or to enhance access to the side-entry bottle cage. As mentioned, MatchBox Tailor bottle cages can be purchased with right or left-hand exits.

Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
Offset holes let users position the cage to optimize access.
Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
The side-entry cage grips the bottle tenaciously.

Concerns

Hanging a mini-pump alongside your water-bottle cage exposes that slim aluminum tube to take a bashing. In practice, however, I have never damaged a cage-mounted pump to the point where it was not serviceable. If it can happen, eventually it will, but Syncros offers the HV1.5 pump a-la-carte for around $30 USD should you need a replacement.

Missing from the otherwise comprehensive tool kit is the six millimeter Allen key, which is often required to remove non-quick-release through axles. Another concern is that some frame designs will not tolerate the additional 13 millimeter (0.5 inches) stack height that the tool cassette imposes on the cage. The side-entry bottle design mitigates this to a large degree, but it wouldn't hurt to measure what's overhead of your existing bottle cage before dropping 70 bucks on the Syncros upgrade.
Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage
An 8 mm hex adapter is included to attend to loose crank bolts and pedals, but Syncros does not include the 6 mm Allen key needed to remove many through axles.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesLike most riders, I already own a mini pump, a folding tool, and a bottle cage, so duplicating those purchases seems extravagant. That noted, the Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 turns out to be a better way to both access and stash those essentials. I appreciated that the entire contents were in one cassette, so I could lay it on the ground and have everything handy in one place and in plain sight.

The chain breaker functions at about the same level as other quality multi-tools, and I especially liked the fit and finish of the folding kit. I was already sold on hose-style mini-pumps for tubeless, and prefer the HV1.5's lever-style inflation head. The entire system weighed a respectable, 340 grams and it's built tough. If you have $70 USD to burn and you want to clean up the look and function of your kit, the Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 is worth considering.RC




6 Comments

  • + 7
 Ah, Pinkbike in November. Holiday gift guides and bottle cage reviews.
  • + 2
 While I don't own this specific tool setup, I will say that moving the tools from a backpack/pocket to the bike is a great start, but for those of us using saddle bags, this is a very very worthy upgrade. Going from a tube + tools swinging around in a saddlebag to being securely attached to the downtube made a massive difference in how the bike handles on the trail. My bag setup weighed about a pound all told (about 5% of the bike's weight), relocating it from the absolute highest point on the bike to a low and central point is a big deal.

Products like this are way underrated IMO.
  • + 1
 Also if you have a dropper, a saddlebag just limits your dropper travel and smashes into the seals. I moved to a top tube bag and love it, it's way bigger than a saddlebag and stuff is a lot more accessible too.
  • + 2
 Two questions:

Has anyone used this and the oneup edc and could give a comparison? This seems much cheaper.

How high PSI can that pump go? Can it do dual duty on my road bike?
  • + 1
 Hey, I have the one up EDC - I cannot comment on how the syncros tools works but my favorite thing about the EDC is that it is completely sealed off from the outside with a bottom plug and o-ring top. I would suggest that water and mud on the worst days will get into this tool and well as the specialized SWAT stuff (which I have used) and muck up the tool and rust out the quick links.
  • + 1
 Just a quick note...I've never seen a random camelback on the side of the trail...anyone else?

