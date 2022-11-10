Syncros Release 1500 Gram Carbon Trail Wheels

Syncros have released a new wheelset that, despite its low weight, is claimed to be aimed at trail and enduro riders. At as low as 1500 g, it is certainly light enough to be ridden all day, and deliver snap-to acceleration, but at weights that are near what would be considered by many to be respectable for a cross-country wheelset, it'll be interesting to see how they stack up on punishing trails. That said, with their space-age 26mm internal rim width Silverton wheels in the lineup to satisfy the needs of their XC racers, the Revelstoke wheels are definitely positioned for riders who want something a bit more rugged, or maybe just a little more conventional.
The new wheels feature a rim that has been redesigned with a new carbon layup. Compared to the previous generation, the 30 mm internal width features a shallower design which aims to increase compliance and comfort, while having the added benefit of reducing weight.
Syncros say that their first goal of their new generation of Revelstoke carbon wheels was to create a lighter package for trail riding. Compared to the previous generation, they have managed to reduce the total weight by 19% to reach 1500g for the Revelstoke 1.0s complete wheelset. Despite the weight reduction, the rim now features an increase in the width of the hook. This is done with the aim of providing better impact resistance.
The new Revelstoke range comes in two options. The1.0s and the 1.0. Both feature the same carbon rim and 28 spokes but the spokes themselves vary from the DT Swiss Aerolite on the 1.0s to Syncros' own spokes for the 1.0
.
The 1.0s also features DT Swiss 240s hubs with Ratchet EXP 36 technology and DT's Pro Lock nipples, and for $2,499 US, you would very much hope so. The 1.0 comes with DT Swiss 370 hubs and will be sold for a not-insubstantial $1,799 USD.
The Revelstoke 1.0s have a claimed weight of 1500 g, whereas the 1.0 weighs 150 grams more. For more information please visit syncros.com
.
I would like to know how many people spend $1400 - $2500 on a carbon wheel set but run without a tire insert as insurance for their investment? Because $2500 USD carbon wheelsets aren't disposable like $100 USD Al rims. Lifetime warranties sound great on paper but the downtime and hidden costs like re-build materials (spokes and nipples), potentially labour, and expedited shipping, and then more sealant to re-install tires really add up.
Thing is now I can, but do I? Hell no, you can build much better value wheels than these. Price seems a little out of line for these wheels.
the issue is not if one could afford paying 2500 for a wheelset, but if it is sane to value one, especially this one at such a price.
stop normalizing bullshit marketing pricing, please.
$2500 on wheels, that's as much as some really good frame sets with a shock!
Yeah these are a high high end product with a price tag to match, easy enough to find a solid carbon wheelset with a lifetime warranty for $1200-1300 at 1800+grams...
Mike Kazimer weighed them at 1450 grams, 1473 with valves and stems. www.pinkbike.com/news/review-roval-control-carbon-wheels.html
"From the Effective Writing practices tutorial guide:
"A double negative is a statement containing two negative words. It is not part of standard English, and its use should be avoided."
I think a better way to say this would be to say it IS EXPENSIVE. Why are we tiptoeing around reality here?"
@henryquinney saying the price is not insubstantial "eyeroll"
Or maybe this is why I never made it in marketing.....