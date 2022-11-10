Syncros Release 1500 Gram Carbon Trail Wheels

Nov 10, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Syncros have released a new wheelset that, despite its low weight, is claimed to be aimed at trail and enduro riders. At as low as 1500 g, it is certainly light enough to be ridden all day, and deliver snap-to acceleration, but at weights that are near what would be considered by many to be respectable for a cross-country wheelset, it'll be interesting to see how they stack up on punishing trails. That said, with their space-age 26mm internal rim width Silverton wheels in the lineup to satisfy the needs of their XC racers, the Revelstoke wheels are definitely positioned for riders who want something a bit more rugged, or maybe just a little more conventional.


The new wheels feature a rim that has been redesigned with a new carbon layup. Compared to the previous generation, the 30 mm internal width features a shallower design which aims to increase compliance and comfort, while having the added benefit of reducing weight.


Syncros say that their first goal of their new generation of Revelstoke carbon wheels was to create a lighter package for trail riding. Compared to the previous generation, they have managed to reduce the total weight by 19% to reach 1500g for the Revelstoke 1.0s complete wheelset. Despite the weight reduction, the rim now features an increase in the width of the hook. This is done with the aim of providing better impact resistance.

The new Revelstoke range comes in two options. The1.0s and the 1.0. Both feature the same carbon rim and 28 spokes but the spokes themselves vary from the DT Swiss Aerolite on the 1.0s to Syncros' own spokes for the 1.0
.
The 1.0s also features DT Swiss 240s hubs with Ratchet EXP 36 technology and DT's Pro Lock nipples, and for $2,499 US, you would very much hope so. The 1.0 comes with DT Swiss 370 hubs and will be sold for a not-insubstantial $1,799 USD.


The Revelstoke 1.0s have a claimed weight of 1500 g, whereas the 1.0 weighs 150 grams more. For more information please visit syncros.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Wheels Syncros Syncros Revelstoke


87 Comments

  • 223 2
 Surprised they didn't hide the nipples in the headset.
  • 15 5
 Nipples are very sex appealing when they go round n round!
  • 15 3
 Id twist those nipples
  • 23 0
 @scallywagg: Sage advice. Don't twist the nipples or you will have a very cranky wheelset.
  • 5 14
flag talanking (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 This! Gold
  • 3 10
flag metsrangers35 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 This needs more up votes. Tremendous.
  • 8 0
 @metsrangers35: No it doesn't. (It's currently at 69.)
  • 1 0
 "You got it, folks. Next up: a proprietary hub and fork, with the brake lines routed through the hub and up the fork chassis. It doesn't even need to go through the hub, it just looks cleaner."
  • 1 0
 @scallywagg: prolly not evenly enough though......
  • 46 2
 Guranfuckenteed these wheels would not last in Revelstoke hahah
  • 29 0
 1800 with 370 hubs
  • 9 0
 Hilarious
  • 13 0
 You can buy Reserves with DT350s for $1600
  • 2 0
 shop.reservewheels.com/products/reserve-30sl-mountain-wheel?variant=41341028630709
  • 12 1
 But why would you when a more compliant We Are One Union (30mm inner) with new style DT350 costs $250 less.
customwheelbuilder.com/collections/we-are-one-29-mountain-bike-wheels/products/we-are-one-union-hand-built-mountain-disc-wheelset?variant=32126823661670
  • 2 1
 ^^^^ This.
  • 2 1
 @bikewriter: exactly. We Are One or Nobl any day of the week over these.
  • 3 0
 @Frank191: After you have discovered that the 370 rear hub is pawls rather than a ratchet system, you'd spend another $200+ to convert that to a 36/54T ratchet.
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: 370’s use ratchet now actually. Price is still ridiculous
  • 1 0
 @olafthemoose: As far as I know, the DT Swiss 360/370 still uses the 3 pawl freehub. You'll need to get the new ratchet LN upgrade kit to make it star ratchet. If DT Swiss made the 360/370 into a ratchet for lower price, there's no point in keeping the 350 other than a few grams of weight loss. Apparently, some did say their 370 did come with an 18T star ratchet by default. So, people need to check what they have. I believe the 350's now come with a 36T star ratchet rather than the 18T as well.
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: as of a year or two ago the 370’s switched to ratchet. But it looks like those hubs are oem only so who knows there could be some that still come with the pawl system.
  • 6 0
 Speak about rim profile reduction and hokk thickening, yet fail provide any factual data or a tech drawing of the rim profile. Plenty of marketing buzzz words yeah sure, should we believe you based on buzzz words that can't be double checked ? I don't think so ...
  • 6 2
 If they just use the 180 hub it will be even lighter. I hate the complete wheels nowadays, they just use universal hubs, spokes and rims, assemble them together and that's it. I love the trash from ten or twenty years ago, such as alu spoked Mavic, crankbrothers and DT tricon.
  • 1 0
 180 is lighter, but more fragile and will come at a higher cost as well.
  • 1 0
 Those system wheels were such shit but they still occupy a place in my heart. When I built up a gravel bike a few years ago I bought some Mavic Allroad XL with proprietary nipples and bladed spokes. So cool and so stupid. The stupid infuses every aspect of these things, least of all trying to get the right combination of spacers to make the standard 12x100 axle work. But I'm living the dream now I guess.
  • 5 1
 Does anyone know the warranty on these? Why would I rock these instead of a set of sub 1400g hoops with a free crash replacement and the same width/better engagement at the same price. Other than taking my life in my hands?
  • 2 0
 That and the hassle of having broken wheels I guess.
  • 6 0
 This is genuinely the question I have with any lifetime warranty - 30mm internal - wheels. Like, why wouldn’t I just run on my DH bike and replace every few months?
  • 2 0
 @Linc: you certainly can. I'd rather ride than wrench. I don't care about warranty much. I do care about reliability. I have money to replace stuff, what I don't have is time.
  • 2 0
 Which wheels are you talking about with sub 1400g?
  • 1 0
 My btlos wheelset was 1630g w/ tape and valves I think for $720 shipped to my door. 30mm internal and I would trust them on anything up to Enduro(w/ inserts and proper tires obviously) I've only ridden the wheelset on up to midwest black trails(probably pnw green trails lol) so I'll never know the limits of them.
  • 1 0
 Had a set of XMC’s and sold them due to creaking which DT couldn’t sort. They were super light and the pick up was near instant but the creaking drove me mad. They were also quite easy to ping off line compared to aluminium wheels so I sold them for a set of solid Hunt Enduro Wide which are bombproof
  • 1 0
 still have my xmc after thousand miles of abuse. i know pb cracked these in a test but ive been fine, no creak. creak in a wheel sound scary lol.
  • 1 0
 Weight is not a good reason to rationalize a spendy carbon wheelset. The only way a 1500 g enduro wheelset makes any sense is combined with a burly insert like Cushcore - inflating the rotating mass at least a few hundred g. Suspect this is the kind of thinking that underpins shockingly light marketing specs but leaves that sour taste in your mouth after the first cracked wheel.

I would like to know how many people spend $1400 - $2500 on a carbon wheel set but run without a tire insert as insurance for their investment? Because $2500 USD carbon wheelsets aren't disposable like $100 USD Al rims. Lifetime warranties sound great on paper but the downtime and hidden costs like re-build materials (spokes and nipples), potentially labour, and expedited shipping, and then more sealant to re-install tires really add up.
  • 3 0
 current owners of the new/er dt swiss 240 exp rear hubs, how are they holding up?
  • 6 0
 Really good
  • 3 0
 no issues
  • 7 0
 First set I got, a year ago, had the surface finish issue I guess. Which was weird since it was well after the issue was known and supposed to be addressed. Within 3 weeks the hub jammed up. The star ratchet jammed open, so no power transmission. Fortunately the hubs are tool-less, so trailside I was able to pop it open and use a rock to unjam it (it was really jammed, I couldn't get it with my fingers). Grease was metallic silver like an anti-seize instead of red. LBSs didn't understand the issue, but fortunately DT Swiss warranty people were great. They replaced the freehub and all the internals and I haven't had any issues since. Over 2k miles. Technically my hub is a specialized/roval branded 180 EXP.
  • 4 0
 XMC 1501s here and they are awesome. My rear hub was made in '22 well after the issues they had with the star ratchets. These are my 1st 240s and they spin down a lot longer than my 350s.
  • 2 0
 I have 240 EXP's that were made after the freehub fix was released - in that case I've been fine. What I have not been OK with is bearings, the spin down and bearing life has been very poor for me. almost like there is misalignment happening that is causing slow spin and high bearing failure.
  • 2 0
 Over 500 miles, zero issues
  • 2 0
 No issues and very pleased with those on my EXC 1501s. I bought my set right after the initial ratchet recall, and they’ve been great.
  • 5 0
 Working in a shop, I have warrantied a couple rear hubs, but more offten is their EXP tool for removing the ring drive that breaks. Not once has their own tool been successful in removing the drivers, but I rely on my personal Enduro tool that I now leave at the shop.
  • 1 0
 @DBone95: How are the XMCs holding up and what kind of terrain do you ride with them? I'm not sure if to go for the XMCs or the EXCs and if the XMCs will be enough...any input welcome Smile
  • 7 3
 why would anyone pay 2500 for a wheelset?
  • 14 3
 Cause $2500 to someone else might be equivalent to $500 for another. They didn’t make ‘em to not sell em.
  • 6 0
 That's like pennies to a dentist.
  • 6 11
flag Jer3myF (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Personally I wouldn't but a fool is born every minute right
  • 12 3
 @Jer3myF: just because they can afford something doesn't make someone a fool. You do realize there are different income brackets, right?
  • 13 3
 @Jer3myF: When I was young, I didn't have much money. And I couldn't afford much. Now I'm older, and I can afford more. You'll never believe this, but I actually managed to earn a better living as I got older. Crazy hey? Hang me on a cross and set me aflame!!!!
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: how many fillings to a dentist is $2500?
  • 2 0
 @SCCC120: my doctor friends make literally 5x what I do. Them spending $2500 on wheels is like me spending $500 on wheels.
  • 1 0
 @chubby5000: same as a youngster I was always shocked at how much fancy bikes were. I remember looking at a proflex (I know, I know) and was like how would anyone ever afford that.

Thing is now I can, but do I? Hell no, you can build much better value wheels than these. Price seems a little out of line for these wheels.
  • 1 0
 @SCCC120: so you would also pay 100 coins for an icecream because you can afford it?

the issue is not if one could afford paying 2500 for a wheelset, but if it is sane to value one, especially this one at such a price.

stop normalizing bullshit marketing pricing, please.
  • 3 3
 Just bought a set of lightly used Noble TR38 with Onyx Vesper for $750 ... last year I bought a set of Ibis i35 on Onyx Vespers for $600, seriously not seeing the need to blow lots of dough on brand new DT Swiss hubs and carbon rims.

$2500 on wheels, that's as much as some really good frame sets with a shock!
  • 2 0
 Do they weight the same as these?
  • 2 1
 @nozes: definitely not with those onyx hubs unfortunately....

Yeah these are a high high end product with a price tag to match, easy enough to find a solid carbon wheelset with a lifetime warranty for $1200-1300 at 1800+grams...
  • 2 1
 @rclugnut: The onyx hubs are so worth it though. I’m running vespers and love them.
  • 7 6
 Seems to me there is a bit of an unhealthy focus over price. If you don't like the price that's fine just don't bore everyone with the negative comments. Vote with your wallet that will suffice
  • 3 0
 Flawed thinking. The price on these wheels is ridiculous. It's not just high, it's completely out of line with the product being provided. You can buy higher spec wheelsets for less. The issue here is not that I don't want to pay that much for the wheels. As you say, the solution there is simply to vote with your wallet. The issue is that these insane prices are being normalised. I wouldn't be so dismayed if the profits were spread amongst the whole industry, thereby making all of mtb better. Problem is they won't be. Margins are lower than ever these days, while prices go through the roof.
  • 3 0
 You think they are sttong enough for enduro use? Go give them to @astonmtb and we'll see
  • 4 1
 Roval Control. Best deal in the carbon wheel market. 1550 grams,, 350 hubs. $1350.00
  • 3 0
 Interesting. I recently picked up a set of Nobl 32s with Hydra hubs for $1300. 1507 grams.
  • 1 1
 I've been rocking Roval Controls for a few months now. Love 'em. I looked at the other brands mentioned in these comments and am very happy with my choice.

Mike Kazimer weighed them at 1450 grams, 1473 with valves and stems. www.pinkbike.com/news/review-roval-control-carbon-wheels.html
  • 1 2
 From the Yeti SB 160 review, great comment-
"From the Effective Writing practices tutorial guide:
"A double negative is a statement containing two negative words. It is not part of standard English, and its use should be avoided."

I think a better way to say this would be to say it IS EXPENSIVE. Why are we tiptoeing around reality here?"

@henryquinney saying the price is not insubstantial "eyeroll"
  • 11 0
 So genuinely sorry. Will only write monosyllabically from now on.
  • 3 0
 @henryquinney: Already muffed that up
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney: are you not unrepentant?!
  • 1 0
 TRASH I work for a shop that sells scott products and one thing I will never do is stock anything syncros wheels again, warranty sucks ass compared to all other brands...
  • 1 0
 It's only a matter of time before the whole bike is in the headset. Fork, wheels, you, everything. Heck, just live in your headset
  • 1 0
 me looks at his "caveman age" 1450gr 30mm inner dt swiss xmc 1200 wheels he bought for 1200usd used 3 years ago that he uses for enduro and dh at 82kg.. yeh idk lol
  • 2 0
 So one is named 1.0 and the other 1.0s ? Like you could go to 2 next......
  • 1 0
 They already have a 2, and a 1.5 which are both aluminum.
  • 3 0
 @Ryan2949: Maybe 0.5 then? Manufacturers should pick numbers for the first product that allows for higher and lower additions to the line. Like maybe start with 5 so you have room on both sides? Brilliant, right?

Or maybe this is why I never made it in marketing.....
  • 1 0
 What’s wrong with the crowd? No CL only comments, everyone must have their focus some other place.
  • 1 0
 Interesting. Wonder how they'd hold up to actual riding.
  • 2 3
 I don’t know who pays full retail price for DT wheels, they are good (I have had a few wheelsets myself) but you can usually buy them for 50% of the official price online.
  • 1 0
 Won't that naming hurt Whistler's feelings....
  • 1 0
 Most of syncros product line is named after BC towns. I don't recall anything being named after whistler
  • 1 0
 I would not run these in Revelstoke.
  • 1 0
 Great price if you don't mind not selling any wheels
  • 1 1
 No Berd spokes for $2,500? Garbage
  • 2 4
 Meh. Rebadged DT wheels. Props to Scott to having a reputable company supply their house brand wheels, but unless you get a deal on Scott branded stuff, nothing new here.
  • 1 0
 No, they're not DT Swiss rims. Not even dt spokes on the 1.0
  • 1 0
 @juanny: Pretty sure that Scott does NOT draw/butt/thread their own spokes. Only other reliable spoke makers would be Pillar, Wheelsmith or Sapim. Pretty sure these spokes are still made by DT. Rims too.
  • 1 2
 You can get the same wheelset from LB for literally HALF the price.
  • 5 2
 Even better: We Are One rims custom built for HALF the price from customwheelbuilder.com





