Syncros Silverton SL One-Piece Carbon Wheels - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 20, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Syncros Silverton wheels


Syncros launched a production carbon wheelset today that are molded almost entirely in one piece. It's called the Silverton SL and the pair reportedly weighs only 1250 grams. The concept of molding carbon spokes to a hub and rim was pioneered by Lighweight, a German boutique wheelmaker that closely guarded its constructed methods. Syncros, however, wanted to bring a similar wheel design to full production, which was no small task.

Syncros Silverton wheels
The "spokes" pass through the hub flanges and carry the loads to the opposite side of the rim.


Head engineer Benoit Grelier explained that Syncros threw out their preconceptions about carbon wheels. Beginning with computer models, the design team set a goal to exceed the stiffness and strength of the top three carbon wheel makers' XC/trail hoops. In the end, Syncros decided that a hybrid between the classic five-spoke molded wheel and the classic multi-spoke build was the most efficient way to use carbon.

They settled on a 26-millimeter inner-width rim (31mm outer width) with a 35 millimeter deep profile. The hub flanges are molded to ovalized carbon spokes that are bonded to the outer sides of the rim. To keep the carbon filaments as straight as possible, the left-side "spokes" cross to the right side of the
Syncros Silverton wheels
Mastermind of the Silverton SL wheel, Benoit Grelier.
rim, and vice-versa, which reportedly boosts lateral strength. A similar X-cross lacing pattern was used in spoked racing car wheels, where lateral stiffness is of paramount importance.

Syncros crazy new wheelset. Sea Otter 2018.
Aluminum inserts bonded inside the hubs ensure bearing alignment and proper freehub operation.
Syncros Silverton SL Wheel
After molding and curing, the left and right-side hub flanges and spokes are spread and the hub in inserted.

After molding, the hub flanges and spokes are pulled outwards and the carbon hub is inserted between the flanges, which tensions the spokes. The hub and wheel assembly are bonded in a final step and after the bearings, axles and DT Swiss freehub are installed, the wheels are true and need no further tension adjustments for the rest of their lives.


Syncros Silverton SL wheels

So far, Syncros only plans to make the Silverton SL Wheels for XC racing, but, when pressed, they said that there is no reason that the system could not be adapted for trail, enduro, or even downhill use. The issue was not whether it was possible or practical, it was the lead time required to vet the system's key components to work together in a more hostile environment.

Syncros Silverton SL wheels
A complex mold design allows the wheel to be molded in one piece.
Syncros Silverton SL wheels
Hookless bead flanges and wrapped carbon spokes.

So, how much will a pair of one-piece carbon racing wheels cost? Syncros says $3500 for the pair. Silverton SL wheels will start shipping to dealers this fall, and Scott plans on spec'ing them on its upper-end Spark and Scale models for 2019. Do you need a pair? Well, that's up to you and your wallet. Scott says that the boost in control and steering precision was what convinced them to make the Herculean effort to produce Silvertons in their Taiwan factory. It's a safe bet we'll be riding them soon, so keep an eye out for the full review.

Syncros crazy new wheelset. Sea Otter 2018.
Scott's Spark XC racer will be debuting Silverton SL wheels next season.



50 Comments

  • + 65
 If you were a part of making these, DO NOT read any further!
  • + 1
 I just broke a spoke in my pants! Want!
  • + 30
 Yes complain as you will but it’s an engineering marvel. Nice work Syncros!
  • + 27
 Finally - something to go with my $1000 ti cranks!! Goin make all those dentist super jelly!!
  • - 1
 If you have that much money then you can afford a richer dentist too
  • + 1
 i honestly don't get all this hate towards ti cranks
  • + 10
 You know this will get a $h!t ton of hate comments but this wheel set is made for one thing only. Race.

This wheel set is aimed for elite racers (or the well to do riders with extra cash in their pockets) This didn't have the average rider in mind.

If a racer improves his race time or wins races with this then it was worth it in the perspective of the racer. Sure if something brakes you'll most likely have to replace the whole thing but I don't think a person who wants to buy this is worried about that. To use this only during race runs this could make the difference between being on the podium and not being on the podium.

I'm stoked to see stuff like this even if it's not something I'd ever want to get.
  • + 13
 Neat for science. Useless for everyone else.
  • + 6
 Maybe, as the manufacturing technique develops, the price will become reasonable. Thats what has happened with a ton of other bike components.
  • + 6
 This is good. The more continuous carbon is used in straight lines, the better. Is it worth it? What does a race cost (team, travel, preparation, equipment)? Is it worth it for the casual amateur? Well, that's up to the amateur to put a price upon. I'm not going to judge. From a competion standpoint, it is good. From a technical point of view, they are finally starting to use carbon the way it is supposed to be used.
  • + 1
 Hopefully enve doesn't jump on this bandwagon and make some 4500$ wheels, their current customer base probably wouldn't care about the complete lack of being able to true them since it's already so much of a pain with having to remove the tire
  • + 1
 Great Engineering feat!!!

I'm 220lbs. I would gain more power to weight ratio by skipping lunch for a week and dropping 5 lbs, rather than saving 600 grams on my wheelset. And $3500 no less.

I wonder if Nino Will be riding these soon???
  • + 1
 Why would Nino ride them? It's not made by DT swiss. haha
  • + 2
 I read this entire article in fear of reading the price tag. Actually 3500 isn't that much when you keep in mind what the R&D cost must have been and how few they'll sell.
  • + 2
 i was honestly expecting these to cost way more
  • + 3
 The hardware in my shoulder remembers how cool ultralight race stuff is.
Its throbbing when I look at it, like the surgeon himself is saying "don't do it brah"
  • + 1
 Even older Mavic cosmic ultimate wheels with molded carbon spokes didn’t keep up straight during road cycling. I’m pretty conservative about durability of these. I get it. Race only product. Please don’t kill me! (Pb readers)
  • + 1
 So what do you guys think about stiffness and compliance? Seems like other brands (for example Stans) are working hard to build lightweight carbon wheels that have vertical compliance to get a better, smoother ride. I doubt these wheels would be very compliant laterally? Maybe a very stiff bumpy ride?
  • + 1
 Carbon fiber is a material that’s super strong in tension, not compression. Spokes are set in tension and in use see compressive loads. Carbon fiber is super strong until it sees impact forces, then it has unpredictable failure modes. Mountain bike wheels seem like a bad venue for full carbon.
  • + 5
 amazing and beautiful! such a cool product
  • + 4
 Such a cool product, but such a daft weekend to debut it on...
  • + 1
 They need to show some real life durability examples.

Let us see what happens when a stick gets in there. You can build a 1200g normal wheel for 1/2 the price that can be rebuilt if spokes break.
  • + 3
 1200g boost wheel with 26mm internal? gimme your specs!
...or you talking road wheel?

Looks like a silly race day only product and a marvel of engineering. I'd take the CC ti wings or an unno frame in the realm of totally absurd halo products, but I appreciate the nerdtastic effort that must have gone into this.
  • + 0
 Agreed. Just built up a set of DT 240S on XC carbon asym rims with CXRays, 1230grams. Lighter and less than half the cost. And easily replace spokes in the case of any issues.
  • + 1
 @dontcoast: My current wheelset is 1439g with Nextie 27mm inner rims.
The rims were 420g. The newer rims weren't out yet. The new lightweight 25mm inners are 310g, so take 220g grams off my wheelset and there you have it.
You could got 28mm inner and still save 140g over my current set.
  • + 1
 @dontcoast: wheels I mentioned are boost, and are 25mm internal.
  • + 4
 Great idea. Wheels are like disposable razors now.
  • + 1
 last time I checked my disposable razor didn't cost quite that much
  • + 2
 I use double edge type razor blades. Five euro for a pack of ten, so fifty cents a piece. If you buy bulk, price drops to about half that. Who knows, if you buy these wheels in bulk?
  • + 3
 Question: So what happens if you break a spoke?

Answer: Ocean Fill.
  • + 4
 No.
  • + 2
 just get these for $500
www.ebay.com/i/271909837343?chn=ps
  • + 1
 Honestly the price isn't bad when you consider that's the price for an ENVE wheelset
  • + 1
 What's the rider weight limit? There definitely is one. Funny it isn't mentioned.
  • + 2
 Less than the weight of the wheels, just to be safe.
  • + 1
 I was wondering the same. I bet its not as light as you think, but surely not more than 200lbs.
  • + 3
 $3500? What a steal
  • + 2
 Just don't get a stick in the spokes
  • - 1
 A crack and the whole thing falls apart, when you have to race to the finishline and at the same time try not ti kill your self going otb when the fork hits the ground, yeah great idea...
  • + 4
 That's why I ride cast iron frames / components only. f*ck Spokes. 45lb plates for the win.
  • + 0
 What if you break a "spoke"? Can you have it "rebuilt"? Can you do a "trailside" repair? Otherwise, this sounds like a good idea for pro racers or deep-wallet riders...
  • + 1
 This is it!! It's official !!! MTB is now out of control !!!
  • + 1
 Brake a spoke now, cry later.
  • + 1
 anyone remember mad fiber wheels?
  • + 1
 Bring (full carbon monocoque) disc wheels back!!!!!
  • + 1
 Can we train mutant spiders to make these for us?
  • + 2
 SPINERGY is back!?
  • + 1
 I likey
  • + 1
 -30% inertia . ok bye
  • + 1
 * SNAP *

Post a Comment



