Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems

Syncros has slowly been building up a complete range of integrated carbon bar and stems and for 2020 they have updated the whole range with new options.
From their XC race bars designed with the help of Nino Schurter to their direct mount DH offering released last year Syncros has built up a wide range of options, with 2020 marking new features across the range, from lighter weights to new bar widths and stem length options for riders. Read on below to see the changes that have been made to each product in the range. Syncros Fraser iC SL SE
Originally designed for Nino Schurter to get as low as possible, the Fraser iC SL special edition aims to mimic a -25° 90mm stem with 9° backsweep and a width of 740mm. For 2020 there is now another option for this specialized XC race bar and stem combo that is slightly less extreme with a design that simulates the effects of a -17° 100mm stem. Both bars sell for €450 and are claimed to weight just 220 grams.
Syncros Fraser iC SL
If you want a more standard XC bar and stem option there is the Fraser iC SL which uses the same ideas as the Hixon iC trail bar but has a 15% weight saving. This option is available in 60, 70, 80 and 90mm stem lengths with a -8° drop. The width is again 740mm and weighs the same 220 grams as the Fraser iC SL SE, but this option costs €100 less at €350.
Syncros Hixon iC SL
The Hixon iC SL first appeared on the Scott Genius back in 2018 and for 2020 it is even lighter and wider. For 2020 the Hixon iC SL widens by 20mm to 780mm wide and loses 10% of its previous weight to a claimed 260g. The new weight savings comes from a new carbon layup technique. The Hixon iC SL costs €330 and comes in 40 and 50mm stem lengths with 15mm of rise.
Syncros Hixon iC 1.0 Rise
The Hixon iC 1.0 Rise comes in an 800mm width, and for this years it now features 20mm of rise and loses some weight. The €330 bar and stem combo come in 40 and 50mm stem length and has a claimed weight of 270g for the 50mm option.
Syncros Hixon iC DH
Launched last summer with the special edition Scott Gambler the Hixon iC DH is now available to everyone. The direct mount bar and stem combo comes in just one size, a 50mm stem length and 800mm width and weighs a claimed 310g. The Hixon iC DH is available now for €350.
You can find out more about the range here
.
26 Comments
well, actually I guess you need your wrists to deal....well played Sir
Post a Comment