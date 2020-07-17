Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems

Jul 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Syncros has slowly been building up a complete range of integrated carbon bar and stems and for 2020 they have updated the whole range with new options.

From their XC race bars designed with the help of Nino Schurter to their direct mount DH offering released last year Syncros has built up a wide range of options, with 2020 marking new features across the range, from lighter weights to new bar widths and stem length options for riders. Read on below to see the changes that have been made to each product in the range.

Syncros Fraser iC SL SE


Originally designed for Nino Schurter to get as low as possible, the Fraser iC SL special edition aims to mimic a -25° 90mm stem with 9° backsweep and a width of 740mm. For 2020 there is now another option for this specialized XC race bar and stem combo that is slightly less extreme with a design that simulates the effects of a -17° 100mm stem. Both bars sell for €450 and are claimed to weight just 220 grams.


Syncros Fraser iC SL


If you want a more standard XC bar and stem option there is the Fraser iC SL which uses the same ideas as the Hixon iC trail bar but has a 15% weight saving. This option is available in 60, 70, 80 and 90mm stem lengths with a -8° drop. The width is again 740mm and weighs the same 220 grams as the Fraser iC SL SE, but this option costs €100 less at €350.


Syncros Hixon iC SL


The Hixon iC SL first appeared on the Scott Genius back in 2018 and for 2020 it is even lighter and wider. For 2020 the Hixon iC SL widens by 20mm to 780mm wide and loses 10% of its previous weight to a claimed 260g. The new weight savings comes from a new carbon layup technique. The Hixon iC SL costs €330 and comes in 40 and 50mm stem lengths with 15mm of rise.


Syncros Hixon iC 1.0 Rise


The Hixon iC 1.0 Rise comes in an 800mm width, and for this years it now features 20mm of rise and loses some weight. The €330 bar and stem combo come in 40 and 50mm stem length and has a claimed weight of 270g for the 50mm option.


Syncros Hixon iC DH


Launched last summer with the special edition Scott Gambler the Hixon iC DH is now available to everyone. The direct mount bar and stem combo comes in just one size, a 50mm stem length and 800mm width and weighs a claimed 310g. The Hixon iC DH is available now for €350.


You can find out more about the range here.

26 Comments

  • 24 0
 This summer... One Bar ... meets up with One Stem... to save the world.... From Adjustment BADA DA BADA BADA DA BADA
  • 15 4
 I barely read it and went straight to comment...
  • 72 1
 You're definitely the first person to ever do that.
  • 6 0
 If integrated bar/stem combos are going to be wildly successful, there needs to be a "find your best fit" demo program as part of the purchase process. Maybe an LBS or Syncros themselves could offer some stem/bar combo options to demo for a couple rides before you commit to a new integrated stem and bar.
  • 1 0
 One could imagine that the target group of these products have an idea of what their preferred measurements are?
  • 1 0
 @lenniDK: Certainly. And that target group is some possibly small percentage of overall stem/bar buyers with €350. How many more folks would pay an additional few euros for a "tailored" fit buying experience?
  • 4 0
 It's too bad that the XC versions come in such long stem lengths. For newer bikes like a Intense Sniper, Specialized Epic, Transition Spur, I think a lot of guys will be moving to shorter stems to maintain their positions. Even 60mm can be kind of long if you are between sizes.
  • 1 0
 That last sentence is it. Damn my short torso!
  • 3 0
 I've enjoyed integrated bar/stems since 1983, Bullmoose were great, so much that I have a carbon Ritchey WCS Bullmoose on my carbon downcountry. Great feeling and gets a lot of compliments.
  • 4 0
 I'm hoping they release a fully integrated bike so nothing can be adjusted or replaced. Fingers crossed.
  • 3 0
 This is totally impractical and unnecessary and I'm definitely going to buy one.
  • 4 2
 These look great and probably preform amazingly but the lack of bar roll adjustment is a total deal breaker
  • 2 0
 ...dont you mean wrist breaker?

well, actually I guess you need your wrists to deal....well played Sir
  • 1 0
 I dunno, sometimes people ride my bike and day my bar adjustment is whack, sometimes the same people ride my bike and say they’re glad I finally got it right. I think I might want that adjustment taken away from me. It’s clear I have no idea what I’m doing.
  • 4 1
 I'm sure they're very nice. Someone else will have to tell me though.
  • 4 1
 Yes. Perhaps a couple dentists or maybe a few bluebadges from Microsoft can comment on that, please?
  • 4 2
 These look sick. Lack of adjustment is a turnoff though.
  • 2 0
 iC that these are made by SYNCROS
  • 2 1
 awesome! an update to things literally no one cares about. hoozah!
  • 1 0
 Was hoping they'd also "update" the price.
  • 1 0
 Hope you don't ever need or want to adjust your bar roll !
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure thats actually a trailer for the next terminator movie....
  • 1 0
 An expensive solution for a problem that doesn't exist.
  • 1 0
 I read till about the Nino part, then went straight to the comments
  • 1 0
 In the future these will probably come with an angle set.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to get one for my mopEd.

Post a Comment



