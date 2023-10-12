Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023

It goes. Szymon Godziek's vision of jumping onto the crumbling rock feature dubbed 'The Battleship' has been realized - Szymon and Brendan Fairclough both successfully rode the feature (both riders and their dig crews have been working together to make the move rideable). In Fairclough's words, it's the "most disgusting bit of biking I have EVER done." The exposure on both sides is immense, and there's no margin for error. Pinpoint precision is required to avoid a fall into oblivion, a tumble that would have serious consequences.