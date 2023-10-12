Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 12, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
It goes. Szymon Godziek's vision of jumping onto the crumbling rock feature dubbed 'The Battleship' has been realized - Szymon and Brendan Fairclough both successfully rode the feature (both riders and their dig crews have been working together to make the move rideable). In Fairclough's words, it's the "most disgusting bit of biking I have EVER done." The exposure on both sides is immense, and there's no margin for error. Pinpoint precision is required to avoid a fall into oblivion, a tumble that would have serious consequences.







Posted In:
Videos Brendan Fairclough Szymon Godziek Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,678 articles
Report
28 Comments
  • 47 1
 I really really hope the judges score the more creative and raw lines like this bit higher. So many riders seem to just create a buffed out slopesyle line, 2m wide and not a rock or bump in sight, but score higher because of tricks. Some big mtn elements of Rampage roots like should stand out !!!!
  • 7 0
 Yeah unfortunately that's the downside of a 4 point scoring system. Oh well, thankfully the riders are out there pushing themselves and are not in it just for the results. This line is unreal, so happy they both did it. It reminds me of the line Mike Kinrade pulled off in Where the Trail Ends.
  • 9 0
 Historically rider’s right doesn’t score as high as down the gut, but with this feature I think that changes.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: yup... the far right and far left ridges kind of get the shaft unless riders quickly work their way back to the middle. Some of the biggest moves in that zone when used previously were the far lookers right (TMac) but seemed to get overlooked.
  • 30 0
 Wild. Even riding around that feature was scary lol
  • 19 0
 idk the skinny he did over his old house with pilgs was pretty disgusting too
  • 10 0
 Now that's a Rampage line!
  • 4 0
 If both of those guys clear their lines they're 2 of the top 4. No doubt in my mind. I think Godziek wins it. Dudes gonna combo flip the gap and has a double in the middle of his run. But then again... not much coverage on TVS and his back flip step down to front flip is insane. And Zink's line is HUGE. These guys... Jesus.
  • 4 0
 My butt was clenched just watching that and i already knew they cleared it.
  • 1 0
 This kind of attempt, behavior, motivation... whatever you call it, should be seriously studied by neuro scientists. This is surhuman. What does happen in a brain when you attempt this kind of thing. I'd be curious to know....
  • 1 0
 Should look into "the rise of superman". A couple scientists used action sports athletes as case studies to understand what is called the "flow state". The book itself helped me get over a crash that had me spooked for a few months.
  • 4 0
 Fuck to be one of these riders seems so stressful
  • 4 0
 Watch again on instagram. No. Nope.
  • 3 0
 Tomorrow is gonna be f i l t h y Smile can't wait
  • 2 0
 The putrid stench of that line is nauseating.
  • 2 0
 Brendog's run is going to be insane. He's got that huge canyon gap too.
  • 1 0
 Imagine doing that line and forgetting to record! Just glad they got it on film haha.
  • 1 0
 I'm stressed in a good way. Hell yeah.
  • 2 0
 The POV is badass!
  • 1 0
 I was nervous for the people just standing there.
  • 1 0
 Jordie would!

So gnarly. Was Gee on that line, too?
  • 1 0
 Yeah Gee, Bren and Godziek were all sharing the battleship
  • 1 0
 Crazy, 'no brakes' approach need it ...f(Godziek) Brendan case it...
  • 1 0
 You couldn't get me to dig on that ridge
  • 1 0
 this is Rampage
  • 1 0
 That is SOOOO messed up.
  • 1 0
 Gnarly incarnate
  • 1 0
 Insane





