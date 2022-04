NS Fuzz

Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz size M

Fork: Ohlins DH 38 m.1 240psi in the ramp-up chamber, 150 psi main chamber, all the clicks closed

Shock: Ohlins TTX22 with 525 spring

Wheels: Industry Nine carbon Grade 315 rim on Industry Nine Hubs

Tires: 27.5" Continental der Kaiser 2.4” 45psi with Tubolito tubes / 26" Maxxis (shhh) rear

Drivetrain: Reverse single speed kit, Hope 165mm cranks with 36T chainring and 15t cassette

Brakes: Hope Tech 4 brakes with Hope 203mm vented rotor.

Cockpit: NS Bikes Licence 750 mm wide, 35 mm rise, 31.8 mm clamp with Hope stem, NS Bikes Hold Fast grips

Pedals: NS Bikes Radiance

Saddle & Seatpost Reverse Nico Vink saddle and seatpost.



Hope's vented rotors are designed to improve the amount of airflow in order to reduce heat build up.

750mm wide bars with 35mm of rise held in place by a Hope stem. An Ohlins TTX22 shock handles the bike's 203mm of travel. Interestingly, Szymon chose to run an air shock at Rampage last year, and is now back on a coil shock for Darkfest.

My DH bike settings don't really change, for Fest, and other freeride events such as Rampage I set it exactly the same so I know exactly how it will feel. — Szymon Godziek

Reverse Components' Nico Vink signature saddle.

NS Bike Radiance pedals.

NS Hold Fast grips. Tubolito tubes help keep the rotating weight down a little bit. A Reverse Components / SB One chain tensioner makes it possible for Szymon to run the Fuzz as a singlespeed.

As a seasoned Darkfest rider, Godziek is not shy when it comes to racking up big air miles. Coming from the depths of a Polish winter spent on his dirt jump bike, Szymon is excited to get back on the Fuzz for a week of some of the world's best freeriding in South Africa.