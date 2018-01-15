Szymon Godziek Joins NS Bikes



We are super stoked to announce that Szymon Godziek joined our team!







We have known Szymon very well for ages and are really looking forward to working with him. He's one of the best and most creative riders out there, so expect big things to come! As usual, you will be able to see him at all the most important contests in the FMB World Tour Calendar and a few others. Szymon will also be working on a few banger projects throughout the year.







Szymon is currently in Utah where he's working on a pure freeride project and getting to know his new rig – the sweet custom painted Fuzz, that's rolling on a 26" wheels. He's really looking forward to working his way up to Red Bull Rampage 2018, so the main goal of the Utah trip is to prove that Szymon is worth inviting to this most important freeride event of the year.















