Szymon Godziek Joins NS Bikes

Jan 15, 2018
by NS Bikes  

We are super stoked to announce that Szymon Godziek joined our team!


We have known Szymon very well for ages and are really looking forward to working with him. He's one of the best and most creative riders out there, so expect big things to come! As usual, you will be able to see him at all the most important contests in the FMB World Tour Calendar and a few others. Szymon will also be working on a few banger projects throughout the year.


Szymon is currently in Utah where he's working on a pure freeride project and getting to know his new rig – the sweet custom painted Fuzz, that's rolling on a 26" wheels. He's really looking forward to working his way up to Red Bull Rampage 2018, so the main goal of the Utah trip is to prove that Szymon is worth inviting to this most important freeride event of the year.





The full edit from Utah and photo epic to follow in a few weeks.

Mentions: @NS Bikes


28 Comments

  • + 41
 Did they say; 26" wheels?
  • + 27
 Error 404 Not found
  • + 3
 So Hawaii wasnt a false alarm? That bomb didnt come from NK, it came from NS.
  • + 2
 Yeeeaaaah boooi
  • + 28
 so that´s the successor of that e-bike rider, nice
  • + 1
 "That" of "that", nice. Big Grin
  • + 6
 Yeah evidently pilgrim really didn't want to ride rampage, godziek, it appears, does
  • + 14
 Way to go! NS bike ain't dead!
  • + 3
 But Pilgrims career is
  • + 1
 @bubbrubb: I think Sam Pilgrim went where the money is/will be. Give it 3 years and you will see a number of riders towards the end of competition days jumping on this band wagon. It's kind of like when MC Hammer started doing Pepsi commercials and people called him a sell out. Now that is what everyone does.
  • + 1
 @vjunior21:
As much as I HATE this, you're probably right.
  • + 9
 Wow, there is a lot to like about this move. Syzmon Godziek is a good rider, NS is trying to get to the Rampage and the Fuzz looks awesome in riveted silver and 26” wheels.
  • + 10
 Thought he turned roadie? Just kidding, that roadie backflip was awesome.
  • + 8
 If Max can stay injury free, NS will have a really solid line up for FMB tour this year... Happy days!
  • + 2
 NS is becoming Sam's ex that suddenly glows up when he leaves. They just signed a great up and coming rider, built him a beast of a bike, and he looks like he wants to ride at rampage. God I hope that Sam regrets every second going to an ebike at 27 “Because of his age.” I love you and your channel Sam, but signing with Haibike was like spilling coffee on the Mona Lisa. Oh, and did I mention that Szymon's bike looks absolutely amazing?
  • + 1
 At LAST Szymon made the right move! FINALLY! Best of luck Szymon and don't forget to take your brother out as soon as possible. Fingers crossed for Reb Bull Rampage this year!
  • + 3
 FK YES!! read a roumer it was Dartmoor a couple weeks back but, Was hoping for this What a match up!
  • + 7
 He left dartmoor at the end of 2017 and his brother has replaced him at dartmoor but his brother is mainly a BMX rider.
  • + 3
 no kurwa nareszcie
  • + 2
 Is that bike ribbed for his pleasure..... or mine?
  • + 2
 What fork is that? 'Spider'?
  • + 5
 It's brand of polish suspension service "Spider Suspension". I think it's just Boxxer without sticks.
  • + 7
 It's a Boxxer, but serviced by spidersuspensions.com who take care of his suspension needs.
  • + 2
 Riveting stuff.
  • + 1
 Tell us more about that crazy, new 26" wheels! Sounds great!
  • + 1
 Anyone think that the Fuzz looks like an early Operator?
