And yeah, 26 ain’t dead! And yeah, 26 ain’t dead!

Szymon Godziek’s bike in as unusual as the owner himself. Just like Szymon, his NS Bikes Fuzz is made to get rowdy and get out of trouble in one piece. A pure freeride machine.Watch the full Charged edit here Video by Aleksander Osmałek / Flair Motion* Subs and text by Mateusz Szachowski.