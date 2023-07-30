Szymon Godziek Signs for Reverse Components

Jul 30, 2023
by ReverseComponents  
Szymon Godziek Credit - Hanna Retz

Press Release: Reverse Components

We’re stoked to announce the signing of freerider Szymon Godziek.

Hailing from Poland, Szymon Godziek is known as one of the most skilled and creative riders in the freeride MTB world. After blowing minds in competitions for over a decade, he took the Peoples Choice award at Red Bull Rampage in 2019, and followed up in 2022 with his insane 2nd place run (360 drop into Canyon gap Backflip!), blending slopestyle precision with freeride-level balls and bravery. Apart from his obvious abilities on two-wheels, Szymon is one of the most approachable and down to earth riders you’ll meet, a real credit to the MTB world.

bigquotesSzymon is a rider we have known for a few years now, seeing him ride at various events that we attended. When this opportunity came up, we knew we had to have him in our team. An incredible person aswell as a rider that truly impresses us every time we see him on the bike.Peter & Heike Schmid - Reverse Components

Szymon is riding a full Reverse Components finishing parts on all his bikes, including, bars, stem, grips, seat, chain tensioners, singlespeed kit and more.

bigquotesI am beyond happy to join the Reverse Components team, with some great people behind the company and the group of insane riders. For the last 2 years I was running the saddle and chain tensioner/singlespeed combo on my bikes out of choice, so I’m stoked to ride the rest of the parts aswell now.Szymon Godziek

Welcome to the team, Szymon!


Photos: Hanna Retz

