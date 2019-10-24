NS Bikes Shows Off Szymon Godziek's Custom Painted Rampage Bike

Oct 24, 2019
by NS Bikes  

26" ain't dead, baby! Not at Red Bull Rampage - that's for sure. As you probably know, Szymon, as well as a few other riders, prefers the small MTB wheel for their freeride machines and this one is no different. The custom geometry Fuzz has all the angles aligned with the needs of the two-six. The "Rastafari" custom paint job was Szymon's own choice. Silver decals match the polished alloy parts from NS, Octane One and Hope Tech.


Long, low and slack don't quite belong here

Quite a few silver polish details here and there
Cause, who needs gears, right?
Brake package from Hope
Szymon is probably the only rider, or one of few, to use Ohlins suspension during 2019 Rampage

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases NS Bikes Szymon Godziek Red Bull Rampage


5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Sick looking bike - cool to see Ohlins out at Rampage.

Polish Power Szymon Smile
  • 1 0
 That forging is the sickest thing I’ve seen this week. It goes to a show there are still cool new things that can be done without reinventing the wheel
  • 1 0
 Is that really forged or just a neat looking sticker?
  • 1 0
 Ya Man Szymon!! Sick Ride!!
  • 1 0
 Love it, running the massive Hope vented rotors! Bringing the heat!

