NS Bikes Shows Off Szymon Godziek's Custom Painted Rampage Bike

Long, low and slack don't quite belong here

Quite a few silver polish details here and there

Cause, who needs gears, right?

Brake package from Hope

Szymon is probably the only rider, or one of few, to use Ohlins suspension during 2019 Rampage

26" ain't dead, baby! Not at Red Bull Rampage - that's for sure. As you probably know, Szymon, as well as a few other riders, prefers the small MTB wheel for their freeride machines and this one is no different. The custom geometry Fuzz has all the angles aligned with the needs of the two-six. The "Rastafari" custom paint job was Szymon's own choice. Silver decals match the polished alloy parts from NS, Octane One and Hope Tech.