T-Lab Enters the Mountain Bike Market with the Titanium Phenom Hardtail

Apr 1, 2020
by Rob Rossi  

Press Release:T-Lab

T-Lab, the progressive titanium manufacturer based in Montreal, is pleased to announce the market launch of the Phenom, its very first mountain bike model.

“We made our name with our X3 gravel bike, but our roots actually run quite deep on the MTB side,” said Rob Rossi, Co-Founder of T-Lab. “With the Phenom, we didn’t just want to put out a mountain bike. We wanted to set a new standard when it comes to a titanium hardtail.”


Based on a proprietary cold worked method that allows for a radically shaped titanium profile -- without compromising Ti’s inherent properties -- the Phenom pushes the limits with regards to stiffness-to-weight-to-durability. With a Medium-sized frame weighing in at 1800g, it compares favorably to high-end carbon hardtails on the performance side, while offering the superior toughness and corrosion-resistance of titanium.


T-Lab’s commitment to forward-thinking design is exemplified by the Phenom’s unique Versa-T dropout, which was developed and is produced in-house. “The dropout was designed to be fully adaptable to your riding style,” said Félix Fontaine Larouche, Lead MTB Designer at T-Lab. “It allows for two BB drop settings, for 27.5” and 29” wheels, and a length adjustment from 411mm to 438mm.” The Phenom can also be set-up in single speed configuration.


Like all T-Lab bikes, the Phenom is completely made-to-order and personalized based on rider specifications. The company is able to turn around frame or complete bike orders in 4 to 6 weeks and offers a lifetime guarantee on its frames. A Phenom frameset retails for $3,500 USD, with complete bikes starting at an accessible $4,900 USD.


The official launch of the Phenom was originally scheduled for NAHBS 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. T-Lab was also working on a light-hearted launch video, filmed on some snow-covered trails in Montreal, when the crisis hit. “We wanted to give a glimpse of where we’re coming from, along with the fun we have developing bikes,” said Rossi. “Obviously, we understand the context we’re all in right now and endorse the directive to ride safely in support of health care workers everywhere.”

Phenom Launch Video

by T-Lab
The T-Lab Phenom will be available for orders as of April 2, 2020 (via t-lab-bikes.com).
http://t-lab-bikes.com

27 Comments

  • 38 1
 I feel bad for anyone putting out an legit press release or announcement today.
  • 2 3
 They should pay license fees to Morpheus bikes for using their dropout design.
  • 2 0
 @endurocat: Not at all... 1) Morpheus is closed 2) It's an inhouse design
  • 1 0
 @abrandredsox: I heard that Jerome from Balfa was in on that design!
  • 1 0
 @GunnyMcSmith: I have been in that building that happened to have Jerome doing his mad scientist thing... Wink
  • 20 1
 No Way, a new ground breaking Ti hardtail. So tech, much engineer. And Bargain priced at $3,500 for the frame. I can't wait to drink IPA's that no one has heard of after riding this bike.
  • 1 0
 I can't for mine...it's a handmade ti frame for nice/namebrand carbon prices...whats not to like?
  • 7 0
 They're gunna sell 10's of these! Maybe even 11's!
  • 5 0
 Is this a real story? The lines between fake and real news have been blurred today.
  • 1 0
 Real.
  • 3 0
 Releasing a $3500 hardtail frame at the start of a global depression/recession seems more ironic than foolish, but still made me laugh!
  • 3 0
 A Bike made in a lab?? That has a lifetime warranty?? Thank goodness, otherwise it would be tragic for any customers if they were Breaking Badly...............
  • 2 0
 North American companies aren't allowed to do real product releases today. Save that for the Asian and European countries who don't do April fools.
  • 1 0
 ahem?
  • 3 0
 I don't get it
  • 1 0
 * "I won't get it." /fixed Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Where's the joke? I don't see a joke...
  • 1 0
 No joke.
  • 2 0
 No April fools joke here. Real bike...and real rowdy.
  • 1 0
 Can anyone see anything in this photo except the saddle not being level? I can't look away.
  • 1 0
 What's the glitch?
  • 1 0
 There isn't one.
  • 1 0
 Nobody!!
  • 1 1
 In this day and age I don't see any point in this frame.
  • 4 0
 It's for people that find their carbon frames not corrosion-resistant enough.
  • 2 0
 That's your opinion, as I see every reason for this frame (which is my opinion).
  • 1 0
 Good fishing in Quebec

