T-Lab Enters the Mountain Bike Market with the Titanium Phenom Hardtail

Press Release:T-Lab

T-Lab, the progressive titanium manufacturer based in Montreal, is pleased to announce the market launch of the Phenom, its very first mountain bike model.“We made our name with our X3 gravel bike, but our roots actually run quite deep on the MTB side,” said Rob Rossi, Co-Founder of T-Lab. “With the Phenom, we didn’t just want to put out a mountain bike. We wanted to set a new standard when it comes to a titanium hardtail.”Based on a proprietary cold worked method that allows for a radically shaped titanium profile -- without compromising Ti’s inherent properties -- the Phenom pushes the limits with regards to stiffness-to-weight-to-durability. With a Medium-sized frame weighing in at 1800g, it compares favorably to high-end carbon hardtails on the performance side, while offering the superior toughness and corrosion-resistance of titanium.T-Lab’s commitment to forward-thinking design is exemplified by the Phenom’s unique Versa-T dropout, which was developed and is produced in-house. “The dropout was designed to be fully adaptable to your riding style,” said Félix Fontaine Larouche, Lead MTB Designer at T-Lab. “It allows for two BB drop settings, for 27.5” and 29” wheels, and a length adjustment from 411mm to 438mm.” The Phenom can also be set-up in single speed configuration.Like all T-Lab bikes, the Phenom is completely made-to-order and personalized based on rider specifications. The company is able to turn around frame or complete bike orders in 4 to 6 weeks and offers a lifetime guarantee on its frames. A Phenom frameset retails for $3,500 USD, with complete bikes starting at an accessible $4,900 USD.The official launch of the Phenom was originally scheduled for NAHBS 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. T-Lab was also working on a light-hearted launch video, filmed on some snow-covered trails in Montreal, when the crisis hit. “We wanted to give a glimpse of where we’re coming from, along with the fun we have developing bikes,” said Rossi. “Obviously, we understand the context we’re all in right now and endorse the directive to ride safely in support of health care workers everywhere.”The T-Lab Phenom will be available for orders as of April 2, 2020 (via t-lab-bikes.com).