Twinpower - Video

Hey guys, our names are Valentin and Vinzent Raimann, we are 18 year-old twins from Radolfzell, Germany. We love to ride our bikes together and enjoy every session at its fullest. We are stoked to finally have two spots close to us where we try to ride as often as possible. This video was filmed during two sessions where we're just having fun on our bikes like always.
Big thanks to Noah Biehler
for filming and editing and to Valentin-Lauritz Oldenbürger
for the photos.
Shout out to @deityusa
, Zweirad Joos
, Briends&Frous
and Funky Red
for the support.
1 Comment
Post a Comment