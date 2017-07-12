Twinpower - Video

Jul 12, 2017 at 21:00
Jul 12, 2017
by bignuggetjumps  
 
T W I N P O W E R by foggy view

by bignuggetjumps
Views: 90    Faves: 1


Hey guys, our names are Valentin and Vinzent Raimann, we are 18 year-old twins from Radolfzell, Germany. We love to ride our bikes together and enjoy every session at its fullest. We are stoked to finally have two spots close to us where we try to ride as often as possible. This video was filmed during two sessions where we're just having fun on our bikes like always.


Big thanks to Noah Biehler for filming and editing and to Valentin-Lauritz Oldenbürger for the photos.

Shout out to @deityusa , Zweirad Joos , Briends&Frous and Funky Red for the support.

T W I N P O W E R by foggy view
Vinzent with a 360 one-foot can

T W I N P O W E R by foggy view
Backflip tailwhip

T W I N P O W E R by foggy view

T W I N P O W E R by foggy view
"No Dig, No Ride"

Let's ride some bikes!

MENTIONS: @bignuggetjumps / @valimtb / @vinzentr / @foggy.view

T W I N P O W E R by foggy view
1 Comment

  • + 1
 This calls for a new event, Synchronized Slopestyle.

Post a Comment



