Bike Check: Tahnée Seagrave's Transition TR11

Why fix what isn't broken? While it seemed that nearly everyone on the World Cup circuit came out of the off-season with a new bike or team, Tahnée is sticking with the 27.5" wheeled Transition TR11 that earned her three World Cup wins and second place in the overall last year.



There are some changes to be found for those looking with a keen eye, though. Tahnée is still on a medium frame, but the bike has a new, longer rear end for greater stability. Tahnée has really honed in her setup having used the same hardware for a few years now, but welcomes a couple of new parts for 2019, such as the Race Face Atlas cockpit.



We first caught up with Tahnée at the first round of the British Nationals, where she placed second behind Rachel Atherton. Her TR11 at the time was black with pink lettering, but she started the World Cup season off in Maribor aboard with a fresh frame and components, and a win over Rachel. Let's take a closer look at the bike that she piloted to victory.





Rider Name // Tahnée Seagrave

Age: 23

Hometown: Llanfyllin

Height: 1m 69cm

Weight: 62kg

Instagram: @tahneeseagrave

