PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Tahnée Seagrave's Transition TR11

Apr 29, 2019
by CallumPhilpott  

A fresh TR11 for Tahnee Seagrave.
BIKE CHECK
Tahnée Seagrave's
Transition TR11
Photography by Callum Philpott & Ross Bell

Why fix what isn't broken? While it seemed that nearly everyone on the World Cup circuit came out of the off-season with a new bike or team, Tahnée is sticking with the 27.5" wheeled Transition TR11 that earned her three World Cup wins and second place in the overall last year.

There are some changes to be found for those looking with a keen eye, though. Tahnée is still on a medium frame, but the bike has a new, longer rear end for greater stability. Tahnée has really honed in her setup having used the same hardware for a few years now, but welcomes a couple of new parts for 2019, such as the Race Face Atlas cockpit.

We first caught up with Tahnée at the first round of the British Nationals, where she placed second behind Rachel Atherton. Her TR11 at the time was black with pink lettering, but she started the World Cup season off in Maribor aboard with a fresh frame and components, and a win over Rachel. Let's take a closer look at the bike that she piloted to victory.

Rider Name // Tahnée Seagrave
Age: 23
Hometown: Llanfyllin
Height: 1m 69cm
Weight: 62kg
Instagram: @tahneeseagrave


Model Name Details
Frame: Transition TR11
Shock:Fox DHX2 (200mm)
Fork: Fox 40 Grip 2 (203mm)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 on 240 hubs (27.5")
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Race Face Atlas
Size: Medium
Weight: N/A
More info: transitionbikes.com
bigquotesI just want the bike feeling as balanced as possible to feel capable of going as fast as I can push it.Tahnée Seagrave

Tahnee has been puzzling with her set up through the off-season, but it looks like the changes and experimentation paid off, in the form of a top spot on the Maribor podium.

FMD have made the change to Race Face Atlas components from Shimano Pro.


A solid start to the season for Tahnee Seagrave who ll look to go two better tomorrow.

Tahnee rode the rocks like a boss
Tahnée flying on her way to victory in Maribor.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @tahneeseagrave / @raceface / @TransitionBikeCompany


Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
185902 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
111836 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2019
105041 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
69843 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
54659 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
50186 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
50094 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
49002 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 sex

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033559
Mobile Version of Website