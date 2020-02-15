Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps

Feb 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Tahnee Seagrave announced on social media today that she has been involved in a serious crash that resulted in a dislocated ankle, broken tibia and fibula and ligament tears. At the moment she is expecting to be out for around three months although at this early stage nothing is 100% certain.

Seagrave told Pinkbike; "I was out with all my mates just having a fun dirt jump session after a heavy week of training. Landed one slightly off and simply put my foot out... Not much info at the moment as waiting for the swelling to go down so we can operate. It’s a pretty big injury having dislocated my ankle and breaking my Tib and fib. I see the surgeon on Monday for more scans to check the state of my ligaments which at the moment we are guessing have a full rupture..."


bigquotesNo words could ever describe how I feel right now... Dislocated ankle, broken Tib & Fib, ligament tears & all the rest... It’s part of the game and sometimes you get dealt with some pretty shitty cards. Sometimes more than once or twice...But good players don’t need good cards. Tahnee Seagrave - Instagram

We're wishing Tahnee all the best with her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.

33 Comments

  • 4 0
 Gutted - was hoping Tahnee would get the over all this year. Looks a nasty injury - relocation sucks, had it done twice on my thumbs.
  • 1 0
 AAARRRGGGHHH! Heal up Tahnee. Come back at 100%. I am 5 months post op patellar tendon rupture repair. I just started PT. Weak AF. Follow your doctors and PT's prescription to the T. You will crush the competition in 2021.
  • 1 0
 Uggggh that's awful. I tore a ligament in my foot last year on a rock roll and I can only imagine having all those other injuries on top of that. Heal up quick!!!
  • 2 0
 Now we know who will be helping Rob in upcoming DH season with track analysis on the broadcasts... Get well soon Tahnee!
  • 3 0
 Canyon owners break more than their chainstays (heal up Tahnee)
  • 2 0
 Just saw the 'relocation' on insta. Fùuuuuuuuuuuuck insert puke emoji, hard wince
  • 2 0
 That reset footage is so nuts! Hoping for a solid speedy recovery!!!
  • 3 1
 Had a similar ankle break in 2003 (dislocated/shattered talus)....it’ll get better but it won’t ever be the same.
  • 1 0
 Have done this one. Was a shitter to get back from. Good luck Tahnee what a bloody shame for ya.
  • 1 0
 Noooooooo so sorry to hear this, I hope Tahnee heals as fast a possible and recovery is smooth.
  • 1 0
 Wow, that's a shitter! I was thinking this would be a really good year for her too.
  • 1 0
 Don't let 2020 be like 2019 with so many top female racers out due to injury. Stay healthy Ladies!
  • 1 0
 Damn... Best wishes for her
  • 2 1
 Nooo! Not a repeat of last season. Bummer. Get well soon Tahnee!
  • 1 0
 Shit. Gutted for her and the season
  • 2 1
 That Sucks, Stay Strong Tahnee
  • 1 0
 Nooooo!!!! So bummed for her.
  • 1 0
 I have been there. No fun. Heal up quick!
  • 3 3
 Geez, that bedroom is horrible. Bottle of coke on the bedside table..? My my
  • 1 2
 Looks like she lives in a dungeon
  • 2 0
 All I noticed was the happy puppy !
  • 1 0
 OMG A BOTTLE OF COKE WTF TAHNEE AINT U AN ATHLETE??? REFINED SUGAR IS BAD TAHNEE MKKKAYYY? AND THAT ROOM OMG IT'S SO DIRTY
  • 1 0
 awh bugger, I'm gutted for you Tahnee, Heal fast!
  • 1 0
 Come back stronger, we all know you will !!!
  • 1 0
 It sounds bimalleilar injury.... Awful! Courage Thanée
  • 1 0
 And just like that.. see you in 2021.
  • 1 0
 Racecraft oops. Get well soon.
  • 2 1
 Frown
  • 1 0
 No!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Sucks. Heal up!
  • 1 0
 Heal up fast girl!
  • 1 0
 Heal up
  • 1 1
 Cllctv Gt wll sn Thn Nurse

Post a Comment



