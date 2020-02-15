Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps

No words could ever describe how I feel right now... Dislocated ankle, broken Tib & Fib, ligament tears & all the rest... It’s part of the game and sometimes you get dealt with some pretty shitty cards. Sometimes more than once or twice...But good players don’t need good cards. — Tahnee Seagrave - Instagram

Tahnee Seagrave announced on social media today that she has been involved in a serious crash that resulted in a dislocated ankle, broken tibia and fibula and ligament tears. At the moment she is expecting to be out for around three months although at this early stage nothing is 100% certain.Seagrave told Pinkbike; "I was out with all my mates just having a fun dirt jump session after a heavy week of training. Landed one slightly off and simply put my foot out... Not much info at the moment as waiting for the swelling to go down so we can operate. It’s a pretty big injury having dislocated my ankle and breaking my Tib and fib. I see the surgeon on Monday for more scans to check the state of my ligaments which at the moment we are guessing have a full rupture..."We're wishing Tahnee all the best with her recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon.