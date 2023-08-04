Tahnee Seagrave Injured After Crash in Qualifying

Tahnee Seagrave has injured her arm and back after crashing during a qualifying run at the Fort William Downhill World Championships. In her crash, she tore down the sponsor Lidl's signage in epic style, joking after that she prefers supermarket competitor Aldi instead. Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for her in time for tomorrow!
|Stoked with P2 in qualifying and the pace is there to fight for the rainbows but unsure if I’ll be able to start tomorrow… arm and back are pretty beaten up.—Tahnee Seagrave