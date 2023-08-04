Tahnee Seagrave Injured After Crash in Qualifying

Aug 4, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
With Rachel possibly out a lot of eyes will be on Tahnee for a British win here.

Tahnee Seagrave has injured her arm and back after crashing during a qualifying run at the Fort William Downhill World Championships. In her crash, she tore down the sponsor Lidl's signage in epic style, joking after that she prefers supermarket competitor Aldi instead. Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for her in time for tomorrow!

bigquotesStoked with P2 in qualifying and the pace is there to fight for the rainbows but unsure if I’ll be able to start tomorrow… arm and back are pretty beaten up.Tahnee Seagrave



20 Comments
  • 40 0
 Needed to be a Lidl bit further left
  • 3 0
 Hopefully ice packs are on sale today, that was quite the hit!
  • 12 0
 Nooooooooooooo ☹️ hoping for a super speedy miracle recovery and the win tomorrow
  • 2 0
 Pain killers - your temporary miracle recovery, brought to you by Bayer Pharmaceuticals
  • 5 0
 Oof, arm coming down on top of the sign couldn't have felt nice. Heal up Tahnee!
  • 3 0
 Tahneeeeeeeeee!!!!
  • 2 0
 Headline says qualifying, text says practice...which one was it?
  • 12 0
 Fathers day
  • 1 0
 Probably practice. I think she placed 2nd in the qualifiers yesterday/today.
  • 1 0
 @Lanebobane: Qualis, 2nd despite the crash.
  • 1 0
 That was a wicked crash, I hope she has a quick recovery!
  • 2 0
 BMMR
  • 2 0
 Et MERDE!!!
  • 1 0
 Oh man, that arm impact looked GNARLY. Super unlucky moment.
  • 1 0
 Ah Noo! Such a brilliant rider, would love to see a propper return.
  • 1 0
 Its only a Lidl crash!!!!!
  • 1 0
 A Lidl crash with big consequences!
  • 1 0
 NOOOO
  • 1 0
 AH MAN!
  • 1 0
 Fuuuuuucccckkkk





