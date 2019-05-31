RACING

Tahnee Seagrave Reportedly Injured in Fort William

May 31, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
World Cup leader Tahnee Seagrave out n the rain during track walk.

Reports have surfaced that Tahnee Seagrave has suffered a collarbone injury at the Fort William World Cup and may have to sit out the race after being taken away in an ambulance.

The winner in Fort William last year, Tahnee was due to race with the number 1 plate for the first time in her career this weekend despite having previously won 7 World Cups. Fate may have dealt her a cruel hand though, and she may now have to wait even longer.

Tahnee did not register a run in timed training and Singletrack and Wideopen are reporting that Tahnee went over the bars and will be off the bike with a suspected broken collarbone. With Leogang just a week away, this could play serious havoc with her overall campaign too.

The number 1 plate in Tahnee Seagrave s bike for the first time.

Healing vibes go out to Tahnee and we'll update this story with more news and some confirmation when we get it.

Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
120725 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
81425 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
66642 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53408 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
48072 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
42927 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
41449 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
40226 views

32 Comments

  • + 44
 That sucks in every possible way. She’s a key player in this game. Heal up
  • - 9
flag onemanarmy Plus (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Mos Def. Only upside is seeing some of those 4-8 women have a real shot at a top 2. Possible first time winner. Etc. But it does make Atherton the highest percentage winner in the fantasy league. Not changing my team though. LOL! Bummed for Tahnee no doubt. She was looking really fast
  • + 14
 @onemanarmy: I did not mean Fantasy game...
  • + 32
 No way! Heal up soon Tahnee!
  • + 15
 Fuck
  • + 1
 Exactly
  • + 9
 Ugh.. Sad to hear the news. Was hoping she and Rach would have a solid race. Heal up! A win would help Atherton bike co. But no one wants that type of win, especially Rachael. I love watching them both.
  • + 12
 Gutted for her. She's worked so hard to get that #1 plate...
  • + 6
 sending healing vibes - wanna see some drama on that women top tier
  • + 2
 Tough blow. Was looking like a season she could finally push that 1 plate all season. Healing vibes. This really puts a damper on the women's elite class. But on the flip side we'll see some doors open for people like Nina and Cabirou, Hrastnik, etc. Could have some new first time winners.
  • + 5
 And the season may have lost some drama at the top. Dang.
  • + 5
 And with Nicole out it looks like Rach is gona run away with it
  • + 3
 Saw the medics with her trackside earlier! Giving her gas and she was not looking good! Sad times as was really hoping to see her race on Sunday
  • + 5
 Healing vibes from Canada ! Get well
  • + 4
 Noooooooo! What a bummer!
  • + 1
 Well that sucks. Myriam and Tahnee out. I know all the girls train hard but I really want to see Tahnee earn an WC overall title.
  • + 4
 Noooooo!
  • + 1
 Tahnee, don't let this bring you down! You still have a bright future ahead of you! We're rootin for ya!
  • - 1
 I don't know about you all, but I'm going to be a bit suspicious of Kaos looks a bit on short side standing in the start box. But hey, got to get those UCI points somehow. Just kidding. Heal up, Tahnee!
  • + 3
 ~~~**Healing ViBeZ***~~~
  • + 2
 Flat out sucks.
  • + 1
 Such a bummer, this makes me really sad.
  • + 2
 Noooooooooooooo!
  • + 0
 Pinkbike predictions already wrong before the weekend even starts! ;-) That sucks for Tahnee! Healing vibes!
  • + 1
 NOOOOOOOOOOO!
  • - 2
 Press F
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.064977
Mobile Version of Website