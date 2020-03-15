Tahnée Seagrave Talks Protection And Rides the New Canyon Sender

A prominent figure in a male-dominated sport, Tahnée’s story is inspiring to women across the globe. The video illustrates Tahnée’s bravery – as she puts it, in mountain biking “You’re taking risks every second. It’s brutal.”
Most recently, Tahnée came in first place in the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill race and in second at the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. In describing her passion for mountain biking, Tahnée says, “Mountain biking and racing helps me make my life an adventure.” Having sustained a major injury
in 2019, Tahnee understands the importance of wearing protective gear and is passionate about working with D3O on future product development.
