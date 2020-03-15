Tahnée Seagrave Talks Protection And Rides the New Canyon Sender

Mar 15, 2020
by d3o  

A prominent figure in a male-dominated sport, Tahnée’s story is inspiring to women across the globe. The video illustrates Tahnée’s bravery – as she puts it, in mountain biking “You’re taking risks every second. It’s brutal.”


Most recently, Tahnée came in first place in the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill race and in second at the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. In describing her passion for mountain biking, Tahnée says, “Mountain biking and racing helps me make my life an adventure.” Having sustained a major injury in 2019, Tahnee understands the importance of wearing protective gear and is passionate about working with D3O on future product development.

12 Comments

 "Tahnée came in first place in the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill race"

With knowledge and insight like this you can tell D3O is really passionate about downhill bicycle
 The unfortunate irony Frown
 A rider who is currently laid up with multiple injuries from a crash is probably not the best poster child for your companies protective equipment. Just a thought.
 Yeah it’s good but not that good .
 @ninjatarian: When she crashed on the dirt-jumps, she only wore her helmet and gloves, and not any other protection.
 you missed "in a new D30 advert" off the title....
 Always use protection.
 A lot of smoke and mirrors with this brand.
 If I put this on will it glow like Tahnee?!
 d30... Do you make protective masks? Asking for a friend...
