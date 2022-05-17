Tahnee Seagrave to Miss Fort William World Cup DH Due to Concussion

It’s been a while since I logged on here... I won’t be racing the World Cup this weekend. After having Covid I had a huge crash 3 weeks ago and suffered a concussion and I won’t be taking any risks when it comes to the brain.



I feel it’s important to share that my main symptom wasn’t one I was aware of until now. I developed severe anxiety and I couldn’t help but notice this has been simmering for a while and the concussion was what made it boil over.



There is so so so much I would like to say about this topic and what I have been through in the past few months because it’s such a taboo subject, but I can’t find the words just yet so that will have to be another day…



Giving myself the space to heal right now and hopefully will be back sooner rather than later. Much love for now. X



(Ps. I want meant to be launching my @foxmtb Collab this weekend but that will be postponed until further notice. Will still let you know when it will be available online and in stores) — Tahnee Seagrave