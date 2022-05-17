Tahnee Seagrave to Miss Fort William World Cup DH Due to Concussion

May 17, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Tahnee Seagrave has revealed today on Instagram that she won't be competing this weekend in Fort William since she suffered a concussion three weeks ago in a huge crash and she doesn't want to take any risks when it comes to her brain.

Seagrave says that the main symptom she developed as a result of the concussion was severe anxiety.


bigquotesIt’s been a while since I logged on here... I won’t be racing the World Cup this weekend. After having Covid I had a huge crash 3 weeks ago and suffered a concussion and I won’t be taking any risks when it comes to the brain.

I feel it’s important to share that my main symptom wasn’t one I was aware of until now. I developed severe anxiety and I couldn’t help but notice this has been simmering for a while and the concussion was what made it boil over.

There is so so so much I would like to say about this topic and what I have been through in the past few months because it’s such a taboo subject, but I can’t find the words just yet so that will have to be another day…

Giving myself the space to heal right now and hopefully will be back sooner rather than later. Much love for now. X

(Ps. I want meant to be launching my @foxmtb Collab this weekend but that will be postponed until further notice. Will still let you know when it will be available online and in stores)Tahnee Seagrave


We wish Tahnee all the best with her recovery and look forward to seeing her on the race course again once her brain is fully healed.

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Crazy how much riding went down in preparation for Fort Bill, in between people doing the previous Ft Bill race and the crazy team training I saw at Dyfi and shit, it's almost surprising there weren't more injuries. People were going HAM on jump lines like these. Hate to see it take out a crowd favorite for a home advantage track.
  • 4 0
 Respect for making the hard, but right call.
  • 3 1
 I saw this crash in a matt jones/bernerd kurr group ride video.
  • 3 0
 youtu.be/ZwBZkKVMlRc?t=360

If anyone was looking for it...
  • 1 0
 @roberthavill: ouch, that's a big jump to come up short on





