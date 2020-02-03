Taipei Cycle Show Announces It Will Run As Scheduled Despite Coronavirus Outbreak But Without Chinese Visitors and Exhibitors

Feb 3, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Taipei Cycle Show 2019

The organizer of the Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA, has sent a letter to partners, exhibitors, visitors and staff informing everyone that the show will run as planned March 4 to 7, 2020 despite the outbreak of Coronavirus.

bigquotesWe, like the rest of the world, are closely monitoring the developments regarding the outbreak of the New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with sadness and are taking the issue very seriously; as we know this is of great concern to you, our partners, exhibitors, visitors and staff.

The Taiwanese government and Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control have already imposed strict precaution measures from airports to local public areas to prevent the epidemic. Thanks to the advanced medical system and contingency plans from public and private sectors, this epidemic is well controlled in Taiwan.Taipei Cycle Show

Taiwan confirmed its 10th case of the virus over the weekend in a patient who had recently returned from Wuhan. The organizers of the show have put several measures in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and to keep the show's attendees safe, including:

• All on-site personnel including outsourced contractors must wear face masks whilst on-site and on duty.
• Hand sanitizer to be available at each entrance and restroom of the exhibition halls, including staff and freight entrances.
• TAITRA will cooperate with the exhibition hall operators to strengthen all possible epidemic prevention measures.
• TAITRA will also ensure that we are working promptly in line with the national guidelines from Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov.tw/En).

In addition, Chinese exhibitors and Chinese visitors will not be able to attend the show this year.

bigquotesDue to the outbreak of the New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China, we feel very sorry to inform you that all the Chinese exhibitors and Chinese visitors will not be able to come to Taiwan to attend the show.

We are constantly monitoring advices from the relevant authorities and taking all necessary counter measures to ensure the safety and health of our show exhibitors and visitors from other countries and regions.Taipei Cycle Show

This year’s show will host 1,110 exhibitors from 41 countries and the organizers expect to attract 8,000 visitors from over 100 countries. Pinkbike is monitoring the situation, but currently we expect to have a team in place to report on the latest tech and news from the show March 4 to 7, 2020.

The organizers of the event will update will relevant information on www.taipeicycle.com.tw, social channels and via the “Taiwan Trade Shows” official app.

Posted In:
Industry News Taipei Cycle Show


11 Comments

  • 8 1
 Its ok Pinkbike, it's fine if you stay home and don't risk death just to report on a bunch of whacky e-bike contraptions and catalogue garbage.
  • 5 0
 It's all worth it for the pork dumplings
  • 1 0
 Genio might show the Donut, therefore it is well worth a visit
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: Better dumplings can be found here in Poland, and as a bonus - no virus here.
  • 7 0
 Enduro specific antiviral masks for sale inside for sure....
  • 1 0
 So is there a quick test to tell me that if I end up in my hotel with cold sweats, shaking and vomiting, its Corona Virus and not gonna be the fault of too many Hotalas, grilled snake and stinky tofu?
  • 2 0
 Taiwan and China Kung Flu fighting
  • 1 0
 Wu Han Clan
  • 2 0
 Free hand wipes with every grim donut ordered!
  • 2 0
 this is sick !
  • 1 0
 That's an improvement, right?

