Taipei Cycle Show Announces It Will Run As Scheduled Despite Coronavirus Outbreak But Without Chinese Visitors and Exhibitors

We, like the rest of the world, are closely monitoring the developments regarding the outbreak of the New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with sadness and are taking the issue very seriously; as we know this is of great concern to you, our partners, exhibitors, visitors and staff.



The Taiwanese government and Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control have already imposed strict precaution measures from airports to local public areas to prevent the epidemic. Thanks to the advanced medical system and contingency plans from public and private sectors, this epidemic is well controlled in Taiwan. — Taipei Cycle Show